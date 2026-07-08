Hugh Jackman Won't Let One Wolverine Joke Go (Probably Because Ryan Reynolds Won't Either)

With Avengers: Doomsday hitting the 2026 movie release schedule later this year, there’s actually been a lot of Deadpool and Wolverine talk in recent months. This was particularly true after Ryan Reynolds posted an Avengers flag on social, prompting people to wonder whether he and Hugh Jackman might be due for an onscreen reunion. Will Deadpool and Wolverine be a part of the gang? It’s unclear , but the two do clearly want to continue the work down the line, and one joke has very much cemented this.

Hugh Jackman’s been going on record lately to discuss potentially continuing to play Logan for Marvel. He said during an interview that he’s only “57” and plans to keep “doing it until I’m 90,” which MCU fans should know is a reference from the 2024 film Deadpool & Wolverine. His full comments were all pretty funny , but it’s even funnier knowing this is a joke neither Jackman nor his pal Reynolds will let go.

In fact, in an interview with The Wrap , the two men were asked about working together in the future, and Reynolds spoke about wanting to return to the big screen together in an ensemble (which leads me to look again at Doomsday and Secret Wars on the upcoming Marvel movies schedule). While he said he’d “love to do it” again with Hugh Jackman, the it in question being filming the characters, it was Jackman who confirmed the Wolverine joke the two just can’t let go. He snarkily noted:

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Ryan does leave me a voicemail every third day or so that just says, ‘Until you’re 90.’

That was a couple of years ago. It’s unclear if Reynolds is still trolling his pal with this specific Deadpool & Wolverine reference via phone, but this wasn’t the only time the actor brought the joke up in a very public manner, also sharing this special message on Hugh Jackman's birthday:

I hope we get to do this til we’re 90. Happy Birthday, Hugh Jackman. A lot of years. A lot of adventures.

So, it’s clear this has become a bit of a running thing for both of them that has extended nearly as long as their legendary faux feud .