The Rock's Perfect Cheat Night Involved 3 Cheeseburgers And Sofia Vergara, And I Can Get Behind It

The Rock’s well-known for his high-grossing movies , former wrestling career and his appetite for life. Even though Dwayne Johnson can’t and won’t stop working out for his movies , it doesn’t mean he holds back his love for food. In the Moana actor’s latest Cheat Night, he made himself cozy in his home scarfing down three cheeseburgers with Sofia Vergara’s show on TV, and I can get behind it.

If the average person were to try to eat like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson , they’d have to eat 10 lbs of food a day, which translates to 5,165 calories. It can be easy to be envious of The Rock eating so much food, yet still looking incredibly fit. He admitted that the calories he consumes during his cheat meals (get ready for this) is between 5,000-6,000 calories. Based on Johnson’s recent Instagram video of his latest Cheat Night, he’s definitely not exaggerating, as he ate three cheeseburgers while cozying up to Sofia Vergara’s Griselda below, and I, for one, am behind this:

Hilariously comparing himself to Jabba the Hut in his video, Dwayne Johnson looks like he’s enjoying himself with his mouth-watering cheeseburgers and fries. His caption mentioned his love not only for his Miami home, but for the critically acclaimed Netflix series Griselda. The Jumanji actor sent his praises for “the godmother herself” and the excellent performances from the cast. There’s nothing like watching an entertaining miniseries while eating food to activate those feel-good juices.

If Cheat Nights were an Olympic sport, Dwayne Johnson would be the reigning champ. His cheat meals are the best thing on the internet (as long as you’re not hungry) like two years ago, when he showed off “The Rock Toast,” his sushi train express and homemade cookies. There was also the time he opted for a midnight cheat meal of crumb cake fresh out of the oven, and there's his recent chef’s kiss cheat meal post-Wrestlemania 40 consisting of four pancakes with syrup and granola. Considering the successful businesses of this celebrity , I’m vouching he creates his own restaurant so we can all have cheat meals the way Johnson does.

When Dwayne Johnson isn’t treating himself to savory foods and Netflix shows, he’s still bringing his acting chops to the big screen. He recently wrapped up filming for A24’s The Smashing Machine going back to his wrestling roots to portray the true story of former UFC and PRIDE fighter Mark Kerr. As of now, The Wrap confirmed that The Scorpion King actor has just started filming the upcoming Disney movie Monster Jam. Announced during this year’s D23, Monster Jam will take family-friendly audiences to the world of monster truck shows from the point of view of these wild vehicles and their drivers. With Johnson’s Disney movies always being a real treat, I’m confident he has some entertainment in store for us with this one.

Dwayne Johnson’s idea of a perfect Cheat Night would be consuming three cheeseburgers and fries, and enjoying himself in front of the TV to Sofia Vergara’s Griselda. With all of the dieting, exercising and hard work he puts into his career, I’m absolutely behind him filling a yummy Cheat Night into his schedule.

