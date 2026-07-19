Hugh Jackman’s Been Dropping Workout Videos, And Fans Have All The Wolverine Comments

Hugh Jackman may have once had a definitive X-Men ending in Logan, but no more. Since his Deadpool & Wolverine return in 2024, it feels like it’s only a matter of time before he appears in one of the next Marvel movies. And, as of late, Jackman has been incredibly open about his gym routine. Those workout posts have, unsurprisingly, prompted fans to mention his adamantium-clawed alter ego.

In the past few weeks, Jackman has posted two videos of himself back on a workout routine of sorts. Check out this one from July 1, and try not to get winded while watching it:

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Whoa, Jackman’s really putting in the work! In the video above, the movie star is seen doing pushups with massive chains around his neck. In the caption he wrote “best to stay fit” without saying why. I totally get why fans are getting suspicious of the actor returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

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If he’s doing this workout all the time he’s definitely going to be Wolverine ripped in no time. Here’s another one he posted this week:

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In this video, Jackman shared a workout win where he was able to hit 2k on a rowing machine in just under seven minutes. Amidst the accomplishment, Jackman said he’s “proud, exhausted, grateful and sweating profusely.” Here’s how the Marvel fans were commenting across both posts:

“Wolverine??? Doomsday???” - @imitandup

- @imitandup “Bro is training for secret wars” - @melboy_3218

- @melboy_3218 “Bro getting ready for wolverine😍💪🔥” - @zacksnyderfans

- @zacksnyderfans “He really gonna do it till 90 😂” - @sj_here_11

- @sj_here_11 “I guess you’re also in Secret Wars lol” - @arlenelaqueen”

- @arlenelaqueen” “Damn, wolverine is coming back” - @_choke_on_wax_

- @_choke_on_wax_ “Wolverine is coming” - @vitobenita

‘Til he’s 90! Since Hugh Jackman has already been the lead in two 2026 movie schedule entries, you know he’s already been dodging questions about whether he’s in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. Jackman has been staying strong and not saying much but, back in December, he did say that his gut was telling him he’s “not done” with Wolverine.

Avengers: Doomsday will definitely have some X-Men actors in it of course. We already know for sure that Ian McKellan’s Magneto, Patrick Stewart’s Professor X and James Marsden’s Cyclops are in the December 2026 release. Additionally, Kelsey Grammer’s Beast, Rebecca Romijn's Mystique, Alan Cumming's Nightcrawler and Channing Tatum’s Gambit will also be in the movie.

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There have also been all sorts of rumors as of late about A-list movie stars filling roles in upcoming X-Men reboot. Adam Driver is rumored to be the new Magneto and a report about Margot Robbie playing Mystique has also gotten around. Some people theorize that the next set of MCU films will be called “The Mutant Saga”.

Marvel Studios is returning to San Diego Comic Con for a massive Hall H panel next weekend, so it’s very possible we’ll know more about the future of X-Men in a week. Of course, that's just speculation, so I’d definitely take Hugh Jackman’s workout videos at face value (for now)!