Hugh Jackman Landed His Deadpool And Wolverine Follow-Up, And Viral Newcomer Nicholas Galitzine And More Big Names Are Involved

Ahead of his highly anticipated appearance in this year's upcoming Deadpool and Wolverine , Hugh Jackman has already locked in his next big project. The versatile Australian actor is trading in his adamantium claws for sheep shears in Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie, which is set to be a fun and intriguing venture. Amazon MGM Studios has gathered a star-studded cast for this live-action comedy, directed by Kyle Balda, best known for his work on Minions: The Rise of Gru. The ensemble features major names, including viral newcomer and The Idea of You cast member Nicholas Galitzine.

Per Deadline, the Greatest Showman star is set to headline an ensemble that promises to deliver both laughs and intrigue. The ensemble features Emma Thompson (Matilda the Musical), Nicholas Braun (Succession), Nicholas Galitzine (The Idea of You), Molly Gordon (Theater Camp), Hong Chau (The Whale), Tosin Cole (Supacell), Kobna Holdbrook-Smith (Wonka), Conleth Hill (Game of Thrones), and Mandeep Dhillon (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker). This impressive lineup, combined with a gripping storyline adapted by Craig Mazin could make waves in the film industry.

The film is an upcoming book-to-screen adaptation based on Leonie Swann’s international bestseller, which brings a unique twist to the detective genre. The story follows George Hardy, portrayed by Hugh Jackman, a shepherd devoted to his flock, which he raises solely for their wool. Each night, George reads murder mysteries to his sheep, unaware that they not only understand him but also engage in debates about the storylines. When George is found dead under suspicious circumstances, the sheep, convinced it’s a murder, decide to solve the mystery themselves. The local cop, Tim Derry (played by Nicholas Braun), complicates the animal's investigation, despite never cracking a serious case. The sheep's journey into the human world promises a blend of comedy and suspense.

The production team behind Three Bags Full is equally noteworthy. Lindsay Doran and Working Title Film's Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner are producing the film. The executive producers include heavyweights like Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Aditya Sood, and Tim Wellspring. The funny farm flick is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on February 20, 2026.

This production represents a nice switch-up for Hugh Jackman following his long-awaited return as Logan. While the superhero movie star certainly dazzles in the role of the razor-clawed X-Man, he has range and can deliver in any kind of role. I'd hope that this upcoming film really gives him a chance to further flex his acting muscles. On top of that, it's exciting that Nicholas Galitzine continues to land roles and that he'll be starring alongside so many heavy-hitters for this latest flick.

What's also exciting about this venture is the behind-the-scenes talent that's attached. film marks Kyle Balda's first foray into live-action directing after a series of animated hits. His previous works, including the record-breaking Despicable Me 3 and Minions, have established him as a talented director with a keen sense of humor and a knack for storytelling.

And Craig Mazin, the writer, producer, and co-creator of HBO’s A+ The Last of Us and the highly rated Chernobyl miniseries, brings his versatile writing skills to the project. Before his dramatic successes, Mazin was celebrated for his comedic writing in films like Scary Movie 3 and 4, The Hangover Part II and III, and Identity Thief. With his background, this latest feature film script is in very capable hands.

Fans curious about Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie can expect a refreshing take on the detective genre, blending humor, mystery, and the delightful absurdity of a sheep-led investigation. Frankly, we can't wait. Let's hope that it proves to be worthy addition to the filmographies of Hugh Jackman, Nicholas Galitzine and their co-stars.

As you watch for updates on Three Bags Full, you can also look forward to Hugh Jackman's return to the world of superhero movies with his 2024 movie release, Deadpool & Wolverine. In the meantime, fans can revisit Jackman's incredible over-20-year tenure as Wolverine by streaming the Marvel movies in order with a Disney+ subscription.