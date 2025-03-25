Hugh Jackman Rocks A Truly Wild Mustache In Photo Dump From New Movie

We’ve seen Hugh Jackman don some truly iconic facial hair for roles before—most famously, Logan’s eXcellent muttonchops in the X-Men franchise. But his latest transformation might take the cake (or at least the beard oil). Jackman just dropped a behind-the-scenes look at his newest film, and it features him rocking a mustache so bold it might need its own SAG card–but it's not for an upcoming Marvel movies.

This first look comes from a post shared to the Australian actor's official Instagram account. Jackman specifically showed off a fitting and makeup session for upcoming A24 movie The Death of Robin Hood. With that, his full transformation, including that impressively wild, curled mustache, is on display:

A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) A photo posted by on

The BTS look is accompanied by a heartfelt caption, thank you to the team behind the movie, and a love letter to the country where it was filmed. “There is a depth, a camaraderie, and a spirit to the entire cast and crew of The Death of Robin Hood,” Jackman wrote. “Thank you for this wonderful experience. It is an honor and a privilege. Thank you Ireland!!! Your beauty knows no bounds.”

The Australia actor also shared some truly breathtaking footage from the set, images of beautifully picturesque filming locations in Ireland, and a picture of himself sporting a glorious mustache. Seriously, the A-lister does not miss when it comes to facial hair, and I continue to be amazed by just how suave or eclectic his whiskers can be.

As for the film itself, look, we get it—yet another Robin Hood movie might make your eyes twitch. But before you roll them all the way back into Sherwood Forest, know this: this isn’t your typical tights-and-merry-men reboot. From the sounds of it, The Death of Robin Hood is aiming for something a lot grittier and more introspective.

At the helm is Michael Sarnoski, the filmmaker who gave us Pig, which says a lot about the tone we might be in for—moody, emotional, and a little off the beaten path. Sarnoski also wrote the script, and he’s got a stacked team backing him up. The story reportedly follows a wounded, battle-worn Robin Hood grappling with the ghosts of his past when he crosses paths with an enigmatic woman. Joining Jackman and Comer in the cast are Bill Skarsgård, The White Lotus’ Murray Bartlett, and rising star Noah Jupe.

There’s no official release date just yet, but with filming wrapped and teaser content starting to trickle out, it’s probably only a matter of time before The Death of Robin Hood rides onto the big screen. It might miss the 2025 movie schedule, but it's already carved out a spot on my personal "most anticipated" list. One thing is certain, though: Hugh Jackman’s facial hair remains undefeated. And let’s be honest—between this and his eternal contract with Marvel, Disney’s probably got him growing mutton chops until he’s pushing 90.

While we wait for more news on The Death of Robin Hood, you can always revisit Jackman’s iconic run as Logan/Weapon X by streaming all of his claw-slinging appearances with your Disney+ subscription.