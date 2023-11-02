Hunger Games Producer Shares Blunt Thoughts On Potential Of Jennifer Lawrence’s Katniss Everdeen Return, And I Couldn’t Agree More

Fans of The Hunger Games franchise are certainly excited about The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes release date, which is very close. The prequel story is set decades prior to the story of Katniss Everdeen. But the original stories was so popular on the page and the screen that there are certainly going to be people who would rather see the further adventures of Katniss than see a new story set in the same world. But at the end of the day, that’s all up to the franchise creator Suzanne Collins, and one Hunger Games producer doesn’t think it’s very likely, and that feels like a good thing.

Producer Nina Jacobson tells Yahoo! that while she would love to see the return of Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen in a future film, that doesn’t seem very likely because she thinks that Hunger Games writer Suzanne Collins sees Katniss’ story as complete, and the only way that a new movie with Katniss happens, is if Collins writes a new Katniss book first. She explained…

If Suzanne has something to say, then she’ll write a book about it. Honestly, as much as I love Katniss, I think her story is complete. And I think that Suzanne feels that her story is complete. But if that changes, and Suzanne has something she wants to say, and it involves Katniss, then I would be thrilled. But really any chance to be back in this world, and lead with Francis and Suzanne, I would take regardless of who it was about.

Most, even those who would love more Katniss stories, would have to agree that the character’s story feels complete following the Hunger Games: Mockingjay ending. The fact that the new story we’re getting is a prequel would seem to indicate Suzanne Collins feels that way too. One assumes that she understands how much fans love Katniss, and would probably love to write another story for the fans, if there was one.

And the studio probably would. In a world where franchises are the name of the game at Hollywood, being able to bring out a new movie starring Jennifer Lawrence as a familiar character would certainly have a stronger upside than a prequel full of new characters. Even if it has a lot of what people love from The Hunger Games and the impressive cast of Songbirds and Snakes. It's honestly refreshing to hear a producer say that they're not just going to go make new movies about Katniss just for the sake of it.

And while that door is always open, it will be interesting to see what the future of the franchise is after Songbirds and Snakes is done. Collins hasn’t written any other novels in the universe and it’s unclear if there will ever be any more stories to tell. The new film will certainly have the best chance of success, with Lionsgate reaching an interim agreement with SAG that wi allow the cast to promote the film. Perhaps sequels to it are the next big Hunger Games franchise.