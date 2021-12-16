I Can’t Tell If It’s Sneaky Genius Or Really Silly For Mark Wahlberg To Push Uncharted During Spider-Man: No Way Home Premiere Week
By Dirk Libbey published
Mark Wahlberg is looking to use his Uncharted co-star's current fame to boost their next film.
Tonight and this weekend audiences that have been waiting for Spider-Man: No Way Home to finally arrive will wait no longer. All the questions fans have about just what will happen to Spider-Man, and even just who is actually in the movie, will finally be answered. And that means right now is the perfect time…to start promoting the Uncharted movie? That’s apparently the plan, as Mark Wahlberg is sharing the movie’s new poster just as Spider-Man: No Way Home is hitting theaters. Is this too much Tom Holland or is there no such thing?
Uncharted is set to hit theaters in just a couple of months, and so it makes sense that the movie would want to promote itself. But considering that the movie stars Tom Holland, and right now he is focused on being Spider-Man, it’s possible this poster could get lost in the shuffle. Which is too bad, because it looks fun
A post shared by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg)
A photo posted by on
Movie marketing is certainly more art than science, and ideas that worked before might not work in the future, and vice versa. On the one hand, Tom Holland is the name that everybody is saying right now because he’s got the biggest movie in the world, and it isn’t even out yet. The Uncharted movie can potentially piggyback on that popularity and get people excited and looking forward to the next time they’re going to see Tom Holland on the screen in a big action movie.
At the same time, there’s the possibility of Tom Holland overload. Maybe people won’t even notice that Tom Holland is being promoted in a new movie because everytime they see his face they think Spider-Man, and don’t even realize this is for something totally different. Even if they do, it can get lost and when Spider-Man: No Way Home starts to fade from memory, so does Uncharted.
The two movies are from two different studios. A single studio would usually make a point to not try to overcrowd itself. Uncharted of course, doesn’t actually care about Spider-Man: No Way Home. At the same time, the studios tend to make a point to give each other a wide berth when necessary because that’s usually a good thing for them. The reason we don’t see more than one major release per weekend these days is because the box office will suffer for both movies, so whoever gets there first is usually left alone.
In the end it will be nearly impossible to know if this marketing step was a good one or a bad one. If Uncharted is a huge success then maybe this piece was part of that, or at the very least it didn’t hurt anything. If the movie doesn’t work, there could be any number of reasons why.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian. Armchair Imagineer. Epcot Stan. Future Club 33 Member.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.