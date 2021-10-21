Tom Holland's Uncharted Trailer Has Thrilling Action And Mark Wahlberg

Years of development hell, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, have convinced some people that director Ruben Fleischer’s adaptation of Uncharted doesn’t actually exist. Even though we’ve gotten some small glimpses here and there, fans have been skeptical, or at least salty enough to make that joke while waiting for the movie. That wait is about to feel both a lot shorter and almost like forever, as we now have the first trailer of Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg mixing it up as Nate and Sully.

Released by Sony Pictures to get the Uncharted fans hyped for the 2022 release, we now have our first look at the action that sees Holland’s Nate on a treasure hunt that precedes the events of his Naughty Dog game franchise. While we did previously get a short glimpse of Mark Wahlberg in a tuxedo, this comparatively longer trailer has Tom Holland pulling some high flying moves you’d expect from his Spider-Man movies. The only problem is, he doesn’t have the suit, or the powers, to protect him as Nathan Drake.

It’s up for discussion which Uncharted obstacle looks like it hurts more: Tom Holland getting hit by a beautiful red Mercedes Benz falling out of a cargo plane, or jumping and falling past crates dangling out of that same vessel. Though, in the grand scheme of things, one would think that it doesn’t matter, as both are pretty perilous. No wonder Holland took such a heroic style beating while filming what serves as a prequel to Nathan Drake’s career as a seeker of antiquities.

But what treasure adventure would be without some adversaries to make the journey more eventful? Uncharted brings some impressive firepower in that respect as well, thanks to the ever charming Antonio Banderas looking like he’s the big bad of the film. Plus, he’s got some hired muscle in the form of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Tati Gabrielle, who looks absolutely chilling herself with that blade she’s holding.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment / Playstation Productions)

Originally, the world was supposed to have seen Uncharted hit theaters in the lost year of 2020. Through previous production delays, thanks to the departures of directors like David O. Russell, Shawn Levy, and Travis Knight, the December 18, 2020 slot was where things landed when Venom helmer Ruben Fleischer landed the gig. Cut to a couple more delays in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we’re treated to the February 2022 release slot Uncharted currently occupies.

Earning the approval of actor Nolan North, the actor behind Uncharted’s older, video game based incarnation of Nathan Drake, Tom Holland already seems to have cleared the most intimidating gate. Now, with this action-packed trailer out in the world, it looks like Sony might have two movies on their hands that will help rehabilitate the image of video game adaptations. But even if Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City doesn’t live up its awesome trailer, fans of Uncharted look to have a pleasant surprise on the treasure hunting horizon.

Blades, quips, and quick time events reimagined into lavish set-pieces show that Uncharted truly has it all when it comes to video game movies. The film begins the adventure of a lifetime on February 18, 2022; only in theaters. So you’ll have to occupy yourself with some other exploits from the remaining 2021 movie releases in the months to come. Or, you could start planning the beginning of the next cinematic year, through the 2022 release schedule.