I Love The Emperor's New Groove, But David Spade Has Some Blunt Thoughts About Disney
You threw off my groove!
The Emperor’s New Groove is one of those Walt Disney Animation movies that will forever and always be imprinted in my brain. The 2000 film came out at just the right time in my childhood when I’d put it on repeat. I could honestly quote most of it front to back. However, I had no idea about the experience Kuzco's voice actor, David Spade, had.
The animation movie landscape has changed a lot over the years. These days all the big roles go to Hollywood names rather than talents known specifically for voice acting. David Spade, who famously got his start on SNL, spoke to this while talking about The Emperor’s New Groove with these words:
Hey, he makes a good point. Prior to the 21st Century, animated movies weren't paying big-name celebrities the big bucks. David Spade was also working with Disney Animation at a time when the studio wasn’t making blockbusters to the degree it is now with the likes of Frozen or Moana. Spade even disclosed how much he made, saying this:
Shrek came out in 2001 – one year after The Emperor’s New Groove – and made almost half a billion worldwide. It helped usher in an era of blockbuster animated films led by A-list celebrities that we continue to live in. The Emperor's New Groove made $169 million worldwide, and was actually thought of as a commercial flop at the time of its release.
Spade’s comments about The Emperor’s New Groove were made while on his podcast Fly On The Wall with guest Denis Leary, who famously plays Diego the saber-tooth tiger in the Ice Age movies. Ice Age came out a couple of years after Spade’s Disney movie, and has a sixth installment among upcoming Disney movies in 2027. Leary said he and the rest of the Ice Age cast have received pay bumps since first signing up to the franchise because they are watched so frequently on streaming.
Even though I imagine it’s a bummer that Spade lost out on some cash he might have gotten for the same amount of work a couple of years later on something else, he also made a point of saying he loves The Emperor’s New Groove and how well it turned out. But he did so while pointing out something else about being a voice actor on a Disney film that was hard to deal with in the moment…
Animated movies like The Emperor’s New Groove famously go through a long production process. The 2000 movie in particular did so because it was actually originally an entirely different movie called Kingdom of the Sun. It was more inspired by The Prince and the Pauper, featured Owen Wilson in a voice role, and Spade was playing a character named Manco instead of Kuzco before they shifted directions. No wonder he was getting antsy while making it!
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While I can understand David Spade’s blunt thoughts about working with Disney, I’m so happy he stuck it out and played Kuzco. The movie has brought me so much joy throughout my life, and it’s certainly one of the most beloved projects of his career. You can watch it now with a Disney+ subscription.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
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