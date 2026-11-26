The Emperor’s New Groove is one of those Walt Disney Animation movies that will forever and always be imprinted in my brain. The 2000 film came out at just the right time in my childhood when I’d put it on repeat. I could honestly quote most of it front to back. However, I had no idea about the experience Kuzco's voice actor, David Spade, had.

The animation movie landscape has changed a lot over the years. These days all the big roles go to Hollywood names rather than talents known specifically for voice acting. David Spade, who famously got his start on SNL, spoke to this while talking about The Emperor’s New Groove with these words:

I was the last guy to do a Disney movie where they said it was ‘an honor’, and that’s why I didn’t get a lot of money. And then, they came out with Shrek, and everyone got $5 million bucks, and I go 'Wait, what the fuck is going on?'

Hey, he makes a good point. Prior to the 21st Century, animated movies weren't paying big-name celebrities the big bucks. David Spade was also working with Disney Animation at a time when the studio wasn’t making blockbusters to the degree it is now with the likes of Frozen or Moana. Spade even disclosed how much he made, saying this:

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I got $75,000, which sounds like a lot. It was a lot… They rat fucked me.

Shrek came out in 2001 – one year after The Emperor’s New Groove – and made almost half a billion worldwide. It helped usher in an era of blockbuster animated films led by A-list celebrities that we continue to live in. The Emperor's New Groove made $169 million worldwide, and was actually thought of as a commercial flop at the time of its release.

Spade’s comments about The Emperor’s New Groove were made while on his podcast Fly On The Wall with guest Denis Leary, who famously plays Diego the saber-tooth tiger in the Ice Age movies. Ice Age came out a couple of years after Spade’s Disney movie, and has a sixth installment among upcoming Disney movies in 2027. Leary said he and the rest of the Ice Age cast have received pay bumps since first signing up to the franchise because they are watched so frequently on streaming.

Even though I imagine it’s a bummer that Spade lost out on some cash he might have gotten for the same amount of work a couple of years later on something else, he also made a point of saying he loves The Emperor’s New Groove and how well it turned out. But he did so while pointing out something else about being a voice actor on a Disney film that was hard to deal with in the moment…

No, I did it and it just kept going and going, and I’m like, ‘Guys, I don’t want to drive out to Disney every day and just lay down an hour or two of tracks. I’m like Denis Leary, I have shit to do on my day off. I love the movie now, but during it I was starting to get a little itchy. Like, there’s no ending. I really love it, and they’re miracle workers with the freaking animation.

Animated movies like The Emperor’s New Groove famously go through a long production process. The 2000 movie in particular did so because it was actually originally an entirely different movie called Kingdom of the Sun. It was more inspired by The Prince and the Pauper, featured Owen Wilson in a voice role, and Spade was playing a character named Manco instead of Kuzco before they shifted directions. No wonder he was getting antsy while making it!

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While I can understand David Spade’s blunt thoughts about working with Disney, I’m so happy he stuck it out and played Kuzco. The movie has brought me so much joy throughout my life, and it’s certainly one of the most beloved projects of his career. You can watch it now with a Disney+ subscription.