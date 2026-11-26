It's a very exciting time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe! We're just weeks away from the upcoming Marvel movie Avengers: Doomsday hitting theaters, which features a thrilling crossover with four teams of superheroes. That includes the Avengers and the OG stars of the X-Men movies teaming up for the first time on the big screen. Studio boss Kevin Feige recently referenced comments Hugh Jackman made back in the day about this long-awaited moment, and we tracked down the interview.

For years it seemed like seeing the X-Men and Avengers together was a pipe dream, but Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox opened the door for it to finally happen. It turns out that long before joining the MCU in Deadpool & Wolverine, Hugh Jackman had hoped to see these teams together on the big screen. Let's break it all down.

What Kevin Feige Said About The Crossover

Press for the next Avengers movie is underway, with the final Doomsday trailer arriving just days ago. During a recent interview with Empire, Kevin Feige spoke about bringing the X-Men and the Avengers (plus the New Avengers and Fantastic Four) together for the highly anticipated blockbuster. He referenced the Greatest Showman actor by saying:

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You see interviews of Hugh Jackman 15, 20 years ago saying, ‘People say it’s impossible, but maybe someday the X-Men and the Avengers can all get together.' It just felt right. It just felt like the fun way to culminate a quarter-century of storytelling.

He's not wrong. The MCU has been going strong since back in 2008, but for years it was noticeably missing beloved Marvel characters like Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men. The latter had its own series of live-action movies for 19 years, which took place separate from Marvel's shared universe. Those worlds are finally colliding in Avengers: Doomsday, to the joy of fans who have been following the respective properties for well over two decades.

Of course, we had to track down the comments from Jackman that Kevin Feige was referencing to the outlet. They actually date back in 2013.

Hugh Jackman spoke about wanting to see this crossover over a decade ago (2013 to be exact), while promoting his spinoff The Wolverine in an interview with Collider (via YouTube). While Marvel characters were spread across three different studios, the Oscar-nominated actor said the following:

I believe, maybe I'm optimistic, I understand the Marvel has The Avengers, they have a lot of big things going on. But at some point, I just find it almost impossible to believe there's not a way to bring Iron Man and all the Avengers characters to Wolverine, the X-Men characters, Spider-Man and somehow get them in together.

Turns out, he was right on the money. Of course, it took some extenuating circumstances to allow for this crossover to finally happen. Namely, Disney acquiring Fox, as well as the studio forming a joint custody agreement with Sony regarding Tom Holland's Spider-Man. It might have taken an additional 10 years, but we're finally getting the chance to see the Avengers and X-Men on the silver screen together this December.

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In the same interview, Jackman addressed the legal headache involved in the possible crossover.

I don't see the impediment. I'm like 'OK, you've got three studios. Just split it three ways in terms of costs. And Happy Days, it's all coming together.

Doomsday has clearly been a long time coming, which should presumably result in massive box office numbers and (hopefully) positive word of mouth. We'll have to see how it all shakes out, but the hype surrounding the project is VERY high. Unfortunately, Jackman wasn't included in the Doomsday cast announcement. Also--Kevin Feige teased more surprise characters being included, and maybe he'll even surprise us and pop up in The Russo Brothers' movie. Fingers crossed for some unexpected moments.

Our answers will come when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. For now, the Avengers and X-Men movies are all streaming over on Disney+.