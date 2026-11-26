We Tracked Down The Hugh Jackman Interview About Avengers And X-Men Uniting (After Kevin Feige Brought It Up)
The two teams are finally teaming up for Avengers: Doomsday.
It's a very exciting time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe! We're just weeks away from the upcoming Marvel movie Avengers: Doomsday hitting theaters, which features a thrilling crossover with four teams of superheroes. That includes the Avengers and the OG stars of the X-Men movies teaming up for the first time on the big screen. Studio boss Kevin Feige recently referenced comments Hugh Jackman made back in the day about this long-awaited moment, and we tracked down the interview.
For years it seemed like seeing the X-Men and Avengers together was a pipe dream, but Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox opened the door for it to finally happen. It turns out that long before joining the MCU in Deadpool & Wolverine, Hugh Jackman had hoped to see these teams together on the big screen. Let's break it all down.
What Kevin Feige Said About The Crossover
Press for the next Avengers movie is underway, with the final Doomsday trailer arriving just days ago. During a recent interview with Empire, Kevin Feige spoke about bringing the X-Men and the Avengers (plus the New Avengers and Fantastic Four) together for the highly anticipated blockbuster. He referenced the Greatest Showman actor by saying:
He's not wrong. The MCU has been going strong since back in 2008, but for years it was noticeably missing beloved Marvel characters like Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men. The latter had its own series of live-action movies for 19 years, which took place separate from Marvel's shared universe. Those worlds are finally colliding in Avengers: Doomsday, to the joy of fans who have been following the respective properties for well over two decades.
Of course, we had to track down the comments from Jackman that Kevin Feige was referencing to the outlet. They actually date back in 2013.
Hugh Jackman's OG Comments
Hugh Jackman spoke about wanting to see this crossover over a decade ago (2013 to be exact), while promoting his spinoff The Wolverine in an interview with Collider (via YouTube). While Marvel characters were spread across three different studios, the Oscar-nominated actor said the following:
Turns out, he was right on the money. Of course, it took some extenuating circumstances to allow for this crossover to finally happen. Namely, Disney acquiring Fox, as well as the studio forming a joint custody agreement with Sony regarding Tom Holland's Spider-Man. It might have taken an additional 10 years, but we're finally getting the chance to see the Avengers and X-Men on the silver screen together this December.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
In the same interview, Jackman addressed the legal headache involved in the possible crossover.
Doomsday has clearly been a long time coming, which should presumably result in massive box office numbers and (hopefully) positive word of mouth. We'll have to see how it all shakes out, but the hype surrounding the project is VERY high. Unfortunately, Jackman wasn't included in the Doomsday cast announcement. Also--Kevin Feige teased more surprise characters being included, and maybe he'll even surprise us and pop up in The Russo Brothers' movie. Fingers crossed for some unexpected moments.
Our answers will come when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. For now, the Avengers and X-Men movies are all streaming over on Disney+.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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