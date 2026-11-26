Chicago Fire is now in its 15th season on the 2026 TV schedule, and this season the show has gone through some casting changes. Original cast member Joe Miñoso officially exited as Joe Cruz in the 300th episode, but he wasn’t the only one to do so. After just a couple of seasons, Dermot Mulroney said goodbye to Firehouse 51, departing as Battalion Chief Dom Pascal in the Season 15 premiere. He was solid in the role, however, and I wanted to know if he’d ever come back.

Mulroney joined Chicago Fire in the Season 13 premiere as 51’s newest Chief, replacing Eamonn Walker’s Wallace Boden. While things started off a bit rocky with the crew, Pascal grew on 51 and 51 on Pascal. In Season 14, it's worth noting Mulroney was absent for a chunk of episodes, but he returned at the very end. Unfortunately, his return didn’t stick, because he left for good at the beginning of Season 15.

Even though we just said goodbye to him, new showrunner Victor Teran told CinemaBlend about the possibility of Pascal popping up at 51 again. He told me "anything's possible" and elaborated on that, telling CinemaBlend the connection with Severide could indicate more down the line.

I think we are always on the lookout for interesting storylines for our characters who've left the show. So we'll definitely stay on the lookout for a place. I think because of the way he mentored and guided Severide into this chair and really allowed it to happen in some ways. He'll always remain a critical part of that. And so I think it's very possible that he could emerge down the road, but he's also got a career in Phoenix for himself that he's off to.

Unlike a lot of characters on TV who get killed off, Chicago Fire included, Pascal's story was left open. He left 51 in Kelly’s hands and, as Teran pointed out, is now building his career in Arizona. That said, he became close with the firehouse and obviously made a mark in a short amount of time, and made sure that Kelly was ready to take over. I would love nothing more than to see Pascal again, and I could not be happier to hear Teran's response. Since Mulroney was not happy about the exit, he probably wouldn't be opposed to coming back.

Despite Chicago Fire’s revolving door of stars, the series has brought back a handful of former cast members from time to time. Since the show doesn’t seem to have any end in sight, it’s entirely possible that we’ll be seeing Pascal again, and not just because of what Teran told me. Chicago Fire always seems to bring back characters when you least expect it, so you never know what could happen. They just need to find a reason for him to be back in the Windy City.

Meanwhile, Chicago Fire has been turning up the heat in Season 15. There are a handful of newbies who joined Fire as firefighter candidates. Even though it’s been fun to see Stella in more of a leadership role, it’s also been hard. One newbie got some bad news and was let go from the CFD, and I’m worried it could bring some consequences for Stella and Kelly. It's been exciting beyond characters just leaving the show.

Right now, Chicago Fire is on a brief hiatus for Thanksgiving, but the series will be back on December 9 for the fall finale, and there will certainly be some action to watch out for that Wednesday. In the meantime, all episodes are streaming with a Peacock subscription.