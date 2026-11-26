For most of Survivor 51, I thought the season’s defining trait was going to be its wacky and over the top characters. We had a professional wrestler cutting off his thumb. We had a wannabe quitter scheming to try and be medically evacuated. We had a dude planting a fake idol and then accidentally finding his own fake idol. We had a woman losing her pants, a theater kid repeatedly making vampire analogies. I could go on and on about all the vibrant personalities, but with only two episodes to go in the season, it’s now becoming clear Survivor 51 might be best remembered for something else: producing one of the most dominant winners ever.

There are seven castaways left on Survivor 51, and Sharonda is both the best connected player and the one who seems to be running the entire game. Fans have been all over her as the likely winner of the season for weeks, but this past episode in particular screamed her credentials from a helicopter in Fiji. She was given credit in very specific detail for engineering both of the last two votes, and as viewers, we’ve been told exactly where she stands with all the key players left in the game. I mean seriously, let’s just run down her relationships that have been spelled out explicitly.

She’s in a secret pact with Jelly and Devin as part of the helicopter alliance. As an audience, we have been told about this secret group since the first episode, but the remaining players still have no idea what’s going on. That alliance is clearly the main story of the season, and she is right at the center of it.

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Then there’s Cristian, who we have seen Sharonda repeatedly manipulate. First he told her about Carter’s idol, then she lied and convinced him to turn on Maggie. It was only at the end of this past episode, after he watched Carter walk out the door, that he finally realized she’s not his friend. Then there’s Eric, who she straight up said she can get to do whatever she wants. I have to assume he feels the same way since he got no confessionals this week to rebut that.

We saw some tension between her and Mike this week, as she advocated for Carter being eliminated and he advocated for Thien An being eliminated. I bet you can guess who won that big showdown. Carter went home, and Mike ultimately voted with Sharonda, despite the fact that he had a final two alliance with the loveable farmer. Maybe he’ll give us a confessional next week where he explains why he went down that path, but from the perspective of the audience, it looks like she just barrelled over him and got her way.

Ordinarily, when Survivor shows us a player looking this dominant this early in the game, it’s a bad sign. It means everyone else is about to conspire to get them out because they’re such an obvious threat to win the game that they have to be eliminated. Maybe that’s what we’ll see with Sharonda, but I’m not so sure that’s going to happen this season. We’re not getting confessionals from other players about how she needs to be taken out, and there aren’t actually many people left in the game who the edit is telling us can win.

Seriously, who else can win this game right now? Jelly is definitely the other most likely contender. She’s gotten a main character edit, and we’ve heard castaways talk about how she’s a threat to win the game, but she got two total confessionals this past episode and players have repeatedly talked about getting her out during their confessionals. Devin still has an outside shot I guess. He’s this season’s leader in confessionals, but the edit has also repeatedly dunked on him for all the mistakes he has made.

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That goes double for Mike. We’ve gotten his perspective pretty consistently, but we’ve also heard a ton from other players about how much they don’t like him. He's possible but very, very unlikely. Eric is a wacky side character who seems like a zero vote finalist. Cristian had two confessionals in the first four episodes combined and Thien An is the most underedited player in the entire season who we’re repeatedly told has no allies. Those are the players who are left.

I’m not saying Sharonda is for sure going to win Survivor 51, but if she does win Survivor 51, she is probably going to be remembered as one of the most dominant winners ever. She hasn’t had a single vote cast against her, and she’s voted correctly in every single tribal council so far, except the one where Linnea went home and multiple advantages were played. I’m not counting the Devin and Jelly vote because she’s the one who told them to play the idol and then told us, as an audience, very explicitly that she only voted against them so the rest of the tribe wouldn’t know she engineered the entire thing.

That's actually a positive for her, as is the fact that she’s formed the best relationships with the largest group of players. She also won an individual immunity idol and has gotten basically zero negative content from the edit. Seriously, what are her bad moments? I'll wait...

If Sharonda wins, it is going to look dominant, and we’re going to be talking about her in the same way we do Tony, Kim and other legends who gave us a masterclass. There’s still a long way to go, but at this point, I think it’s better than 50-50 it happens.