Chris Columbus directed Home Alone, but he came remarkably close to spending Christmas with the Griswolds instead. Before that movie became a holiday staple, he was supposed to direct National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation . Then he met Chevy Chase, and Columbus' latest account makes his decision to walk away sound even gutsier than I realized.

On Wildmen , the podcast hosted by Dylan Sprouse and the director's son Brendan Columbus, he revisited the feud that's been part of Hollywood lore for years. I've heard the basic story before. What caught my attention was how badly he needed that movie, and how carefully he now talks about Chase. Columbus didn't dance around the history when the conversation turned to his early directing career:

I did not get along with Chevy Chase, and at this point famously now.

Columbus was coming off 1988's Heartbreak Hotel, which left him convinced his directing career might be over. He'd returned to Chicago and was staying with his in-laws when John Hughes called . The Christmas Vacation offer was supposed to get him back behind the camera, and he'd already started shooting second-unit footage.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures, Hughes Productions)

The filmmaker has spoken harshly about Chase before . But this time, he said he's less interested in adding to the actor's bad press . Then he recalled how things reached the point where he called Hughes and quit:

I’ve reached a point where I disliked him so much, and had so much anger toward him, I think I’ve become mature enough, and I think he’s taken so much shit in the press for the past five years that I’m sort of like I’m tired — I don’t wanna say he’s a bad person. So, basically, because I didn’t get along with Chevy, I had to tell John Hughes. I said, ‘I can’t do the movie.' And I needed the movie desperately. I had already shot second unit on the movie for Christmas stuff in Chicago.

I appreciate that Columbus is making room for a little perspective here. He didn't suddenly declare the feud resolved or pretend the experience was pleasant. He just sounds tired of spending another interview beating up Chase. Fair enough. I'd be tired of telling that story, too, especially knowing it started with a job he desperately needed. But the Harry Potter franchise filmmaker continued:

Two weeks later, John sends me Home Alone. He says, ‘Okay, you can't direct Christmas Vacation. I got this other script.’

Jeremiah S. Chechik took over Christmas Vacation, and Home Alone arrived in theaters in 1990. I'm grateful both movies became Christmas classics , although it's amusing to imagine what Columbus might have done with Clark Griswold's disastrous holiday lighting display. Given those early meetings, I suspect he'd rather not imagine it at all.

Hearing Columbus discuss the timing makes it even stranger. A decision that could have ended his directing career led him to Kevin McCallister, Joe Pesci, and one of the most rewatchable Christmas movies around. I think I'm going to look at the opening credits a little differently this year. Excuse me while I go rewatch Home Alone for the 100th time with my Disney+ subscription .