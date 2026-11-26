While the fifth Toy Story gave us more insight into Jessie , it also gave us an insane Buzz Lightyear moment that was "heaven" for Tim Allen. The actor is known for his ad-libbing, both in his stand-up and in his sitcoms. Some of his best bits and impressions have made it on screen, and this goes for the toy-centric franchise as well. So naturally when the actor returned for the fifth movie, he saw an opportunity to improvise, but the Toy Story animators hated to see him coming.

Allen stopped by The Tonight Show to dish on all things Toy Story 5, and even answered Jimmy Fallon’s questions about that Buzz Lightyear army moment. The actor was totally on board with voicing 50 characters, but he admits that his excitement received mixed reactions from the animators:

The problem with a comedian is that I’m in there doing bits. I’m talking to a foam ball. ‘Cause there’s no other actors, you know? So I’m doing this whole thing and every time you ad-lib in a Toy Story movie, the people have two reactions: ‘oh, that’s funny,’ and next is, ‘darn it.’ Because they’ve already animated some of it, so if I ad-lib they gotta go back and re-do it. So they don’t really like it, but they do like it.

The actor has been playing the character since the first Toy Story in 1995, and has given Buzz a specific voice that can be "deceptively hard to capture" for writers. So Allen gives the character a little something extra that has paid off in his favor, especially since we can thank the actor for an iconic moment:

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

The one I did that I loved. He said, ‘You are a toy!’ And I shut - I said, ‘You are a sad strange little man and you have my pity.’ And that was an ad-lib. They went, ‘Oh God, that’s good. Oh…’

It’s hard to imagine Toy Story without that moment. Though I can see how that would be frustrating for the animators. Ironically one wish that Allen had nearly came true. He has admitted that he wanted more Buzz, as he felt the character didn't have much in prior films. Allen has jokingly said this way people won’t remember “a fabric cowboy.”

In fact, the actor almost got his wish as Toy Story 5 nearly didn’t have Woody at all. Though we did get a sweet reunion between the pals that would have been missed. While voicing so many parts at once sounds intimating, that’s not how Allen saw it:

I was in heaven, because there were 50 of me. So they run out, and then he goes, ‘We gotta go this way. We’re Space Rangers.’ The guy at the front. So I ad-libbed the two in the back. I wanted to go, ‘Why is he the leader? How come I can’t be leader?’ The other one goes, ‘Because he’s a Space Ranger and we’re all Space Rangers.’ And then he went back and forth. ‘I see no sign of intelligent life anywhere.’ ‘I see no…’ And I’m laughing my ass off in the studio. The window people are going, ‘No.’ We didn’t get one ad-lib in that thing.

However, this wasn’t the first time we’ve seen a multi-Lightyear performance. There was a moment in Toy Story 2 with several Space Ranger toys on the shelves in Al’s Toy Barn. Then we spent some time with an alternative Buzz who temporarily took our Buzz’s place. Though we hadn’t seen a multi-toy arc quite to this extent, which was everything Allen wanted it to be and more.

It’s unknown whether we’ll see another Toy Story, or if Allen (or Hanks) would return for a sixth , but a time existed when the third was going to be the last. As long as the story is there, and a chance to improv multiple Buzz Lightyears, I think the actor can easily be swayed back to the sound booth.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors