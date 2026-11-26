Tim Allen Loves Improvising As Buzz Lightyear, But The Toy Story Animators Hate To See Him Coming
No sign of improvising anywhere
While the fifth Toy Story gave us more insight into Jessie, it also gave us an insane Buzz Lightyear moment that was "heaven" for Tim Allen. The actor is known for his ad-libbing, both in his stand-up and in his sitcoms. Some of his best bits and impressions have made it on screen, and this goes for the toy-centric franchise as well. So naturally when the actor returned for the fifth movie, he saw an opportunity to improvise, but the Toy Story animators hated to see him coming.
Allen stopped by The Tonight Show to dish on all things Toy Story 5, and even answered Jimmy Fallon’s questions about that Buzz Lightyear army moment. The actor was totally on board with voicing 50 characters, but he admits that his excitement received mixed reactions from the animators:
The actor has been playing the character since the first Toy Story in 1995, and has given Buzz a specific voice that can be "deceptively hard to capture" for writers. So Allen gives the character a little something extra that has paid off in his favor, especially since we can thank the actor for an iconic moment:
It’s hard to imagine Toy Story without that moment. Though I can see how that would be frustrating for the animators. Ironically one wish that Allen had nearly came true. He has admitted that he wanted more Buzz, as he felt the character didn't have much in prior films. Allen has jokingly said this way people won’t remember “a fabric cowboy.”
In fact, the actor almost got his wish as Toy Story 5 nearly didn’t have Woody at all. Though we did get a sweet reunion between the pals that would have been missed. While voicing so many parts at once sounds intimating, that’s not how Allen saw it:
However, this wasn’t the first time we’ve seen a multi-Lightyear performance. There was a moment in Toy Story 2 with several Space Ranger toys on the shelves in Al’s Toy Barn. Then we spent some time with an alternative Buzz who temporarily took our Buzz’s place. Though we hadn’t seen a multi-toy arc quite to this extent, which was everything Allen wanted it to be and more.
It’s unknown whether we’ll see another Toy Story, or if Allen (or Hanks) would return for a sixth, but a time existed when the third was going to be the last. As long as the story is there, and a chance to improv multiple Buzz Lightyears, I think the actor can easily be swayed back to the sound booth.
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Disney+ subscribers can watch the epic moment, along with the previous Toy Story movies. You can also check out the first two seasons of his newest sitcom Shifting Gears. Season 3 will premiere at midseason on January 6, and the next day on the streamer. Be sure to keep an ear out for any ad-libs.
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