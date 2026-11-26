I’ve got to be honest. I was NOT dreaming of a white Thanksgiving this week, but that’s what people in many parts of the country got. If you got up this morning wondering how to watch the 100th Annual Macy’s Day Thanksgiving Parade , you may have gotten a rude awakening: It’s not hitting the 2026 TV schedule until Saturday. NBC does have a Turkey Day solution, but honestly, it’s not the one people on the Internet want.

I’m right there with them. It’s still hard to believe that a Nor’easter came in and postponed the parade for the first time in its 100-year history (it has previously been outright canceled), and did so on the actual 100th anniversary. Not even from like, snow. It seems like strong winds made the whole balloon part of the parade impossible. That’s crazy bad luck. However, NBC isn’t sitting on its laurels (and neither is Jimmy Fallon). Here’s what’s happening.

On Thanksgiving, NBC has opted to just throw on last year’s 99th Annual Macy’s Day Thanksgiving Parade at 8:30 a.m. in all time zones. NBC may have 99 problems, but no parade ain’t one. It’s not a bad idea really. The big balloons, c-list singers, and jazzy dance breaks are usually something most of us have on in the background anyway on this auspicious day. But social media users have a way better idea.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

A slew of social media users think the better play would be to throw on a really old Macy’s Day Parade instead of last year’s. One user on X put it perfectly:

I don't know who needs to hear this, but there are full length recordings of Macy's Thanksgiving Day parades from the '90s, with all the commercials, on YouTube.

They later joked the lineup from 2003 “looked pretty good.” Another user had a specific year request, too, writing :

If they were smart they would air one from, like, 1991 in full.

This isn't the first Macy's Day Parade controversy this season. If you'd rather go the nostalgia play, another X user even noted you can throw one of these old episodes on via YouTube, and I thank this individual for that hot tip.

If you’re missing the Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade this morning you can find recordings of pretty much any year you want on YouTube. We pick a year and watch it every year mainly from the 90s before it turned into some weird rap event. 😂This year we are watching 1994.

It seems as if NBC’s strategy is the network doesn't want viewers to notice the parade is old, but there will be moments anyone actually paying attention to the broadcast should notice. I’m not saying that’s the world’s worst strategy given I already established a lot of us watch this while doing other tasks. Still, I think just going full in and putting on an older broadcast would be really fun, and I think would inspire people to pay closer attention and see what cultural references from the time are mentioned and what’s changed in the decades since.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors