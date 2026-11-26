With plenty of comedy on the 2026 Netflix streaming schedule , I've always appreciated how John Mulaney can take something ordinary and turn it into an absurdly funny story. Whether he's talking about taking his Korean in-laws to CVS, his children saying scary things, or any number of his hilarious stand-up jokes , his delivery makes even the most ridiculous observations sound perfectly reasonable. Although apparently, one fast-food joke didn't survive the trip from the comedy club to one of his specials, and the reason is pretty hilarious.

The story comes courtesy of filmmaker Cairo Smith, who shared an anecdote on X about attending an early test performance of one of Mulaney's stand-up specials. According to Smith, the comedian had been working on a bit about Yoshinoya Beef Bowl, the Japanese fast-food chain known for its rice bowls. Smith writes in his post, as you can see below, that when the comedian asked audiences who'd been to the establishment, a shocking number had, derailing the entire premise.

One time I went to see an early test performance of a John Mulaney special at a comedy club in LA. And he had a joke about Yoshinoya beef bowl where the joke was that nobody goes there. So he asked the audience, like, who here has actually been to Yoshinoya Beef Bowl? And like a shocking amount of people raised their hands and cheered, like so many that he didn't even know how to continue the bit and just moved on. And then when the special came out, pretty much everything was the same but the Yoshinoya beef bowl bit was gone. And now for some reason that's one of the only John Mulaney bits I can remember.November 24, 2026

According to Smith, the response left Mulaney unsure how to continue, so he simply moved on to his next bit. I have to assume that's not how the comedian was expecting things to god own.

When the finished special eventually premiered, Smith noticed that the Yoshinoya material had disappeared, even though it was the only bit of material they could remember. Considering how many great John Mulaney comedy specials we've gotten over the years, I can't help wondering how many other jokes disappeared during those early performances.

I think the audience unintentionally created a funnier moment than whatever Mulaney originally had planned. There's something wonderful about a comedian confidently walking into a punchline only to discover that everybody in the room has apparently been eating at the restaurant he's mocking. And it seems Mulaney remembers the experience.

Responding to the story on X , Mulaney acknowledged the memory and revealed that he'd encountered a similar problem while testing a recent joke, writing:

l remember this well. The same thing happened in September with a bit I tried about Orange Julius.

I'd love to know exactly what he was planning to say about Orange Julius, because that's another restaurant chain that feels tailor-made for a Mulaney routine. The Yoshinoya detail actually sent me down a bit of a rabbit hole because this isn't the first time the restaurant has figured into one of Mulaney's jokes.

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(Image credit: NBC)

Fans of Saturday Night Live might remember Bill Hader's hilarious return as Stefon in 2018 , during which Mulaney appeared as the character's attorney, Shy. At one point, he leaned over to whisper something into Hader's ear. Whatever he said caused Hader to completely lose his composure. Of course, Hader has a long history of losing it during Stefon appearances, and his inability to keep a straight face has produced some of SNL's funniest unplanned moments.

During a subsequent appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Hader revealed that Mulaney had whispered a completely unexpected line about his girlfriend working at Yoshinoya Beef Bowl. It's such an oddly specific thing to say that I can understand why Hader couldn't keep a straight face. Mulaney has a knack for finding humor in names and places that most of us probably wouldn't think twice about.

Mulaney has certainly had plenty of success with the jokes that survived that process. Between his stand-up specials, his work on SNL and his surprisingly personal Netflix series Everybody's Live With John Mulaney , he's established himself as one of the most recognizable comedians working today.