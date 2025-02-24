I Rewatched Kiki's Delivery Service, And I Finally Realized Something About The Ending That Made Me Sob

If you know me, you know I like anime, and often, that leads me to the best Studio Ghibli movies, and Kiki’s Delivery Service is high up on that list.

Granted, there are plenty of other great anime out there that aren’t from Studio Ghibli. I could point out some of the best dark anime , like the famous Attack on Titan or Death Note, or we could check out some cute, wholesome ones , like Spy x Family. But I feel like most of the time, we always think of this famous movie studio when the term ‘anime’ comes to mind, and Kiki’s Delivery Service has remained a favorite.

Other Studio Ghibli movies are arguably better, but this one has slowly earned a place in my heart over the years, and now, rewatching it for comfort one day, I started to notice something about Kiki’s pet cat, Jiji, towards the end that absolutely made me sob my eyes out and ultimately turn into an emotional mess – more than I already am. Let’s talk about it.

I’ve Always Adored The Movie As A Fantasy Lover

Obviously, if you’re reading this article, you probably know what Kiki’s Delivery Service is about. I'm not sure I need to give you a spoiler alert, considering this movie has been out for decades now, but if you haven't seen it, I’d suggest pausing in reading this, go and watch it on Max, and come back.

Alright, for all of those who have seen it, let’s get into it.

I freaking love this movie. Sure, it’s not as emotionally driven as, say, Spirited Away or involved with romance like Howl’s Moving Castle and the beauty of accepting oneself. Still, this film is the definition of the word ‘fun.’ Like, if you looked in the dictionary and there were pictures following the words, there might be a still of this movie right next to it.

Kiki’s Delivery Service, at its base level, is a fun movie. As someone who loves the best fantasy movies and the best fantasy TV shows , anything remotely having to do with witches or magic or whatever is the kind of media I want to consume. Mix that in with a spunky kid and beautiful animation, and you got yourself a winner.

But it’s more than just the basic concept – a young witch off on her own to explore who she is and what she can do – that gets you. It’s just the fun nature. You watch this film, and you feel happy. It’s the kind of movie that lifts your spirits when you’re in the absolute worst mood, and it’s the kind I have relied on for years.

It’s a fun movie, but that doesn’t change the fact that it has themes that we can easily discuss.

But I Just Realized Why Jiji Doesn’t Talk Anymore At The End - And It’s Not Because Of Magic

I’m sure to those out there that got this ages ago, it might sound stupid, but I have to talk about the moment that Kiki realizes that Jiji doesn’t speak to her anymore at the very end. And it adds a surprising amount of depth to a film that I previously believed to be just ‘fun.’

In the beginning, the reason behind Jiji’s silencing is because Kiki is losing her magic – both literally and physically. She’s depressed because of what she’s done in the middle of the movie and stops believing in herself. From there, her magic begins to dwindle, as does her ability to communicate with her familiar, Jiji, who is the most adorable black cat ever and reminds me of my cat.

But in the end, even though Kiki regains the ability to believe in herself and has her magic once again, Jiji doesn’t talk to her. Or, at the very least, it feels like he can’t speak any more. I always took it as something she permanently lost because she was without magic for so long – a lesson where even if you do everything right to get back to where you are, you can still lose parts of yourself in the process.

Now, though, it really hit me. Jiji was like this guiding light for her when she first emerged on her own. He gave her advice, but he was really just there to go along with her plans and hope for the best so that she didn’t end up hurting herself in the process. But then, in the end, he’s not there to give her advice anymore. He’s not there to show her the right direction. He’s letting her do her own thing and take her confidence off to the world.

…kind of like a parent.

It Reminds Me Of A Parent Sending Their Kid Off To Live Their Lives

One of my fondest memories of my life is when my mother and I went to visit the school that would become my alma mater, Penn State. I originally didn’t even want to attend there, but visiting the campus convinced me, and a year later, I was moving in. The moment I said goodbye to my family—and to her—I was terrified. I collapsed in my dorm room and just cried because I was so scared.

But that’s really just how life is, and that’s precisely what happened with Jiji. Your parents are there for you until it’s time for you to fly away from the coop and do your own thing. They give you advice and try to guide you in the right direction, and although it’s scary, at some point, they have to let you go and let you make your own decisions.

In my mind, when I saw Jiji not talk to Kiki even though she had her magic back, it felt exactly like how a parent is when their child goes to college – or really just to the world in general. They’ll let you do your own thing and stand to the side, knowing that now, you’re on your own – and they trust you to become the young adult you always imagined them to be.

And It Was Also Nice To See Him Start A Life Too, Like Parents Tend To Do As Well

Something else that really reminded me of a parent letting their kid go is that Jiji didn’t just sit and watch her fly off on her broomstick to help her city and the world. He ended up creating his own life with a new cat and had little kittens at that, too.

It’s a great reminder that even when a child leaves the nest, life isn’t over. There are still things for you to do and ways to live freely that don’t involve guidance. And Jiji is the best reminder of that – that now that he has fulfilled what he needed to do with Kiki, he could live his own life, and that’s honestly really beautiful.

Jiji Is The Kind Of Guidance We All Need Until We Grow Up, And That’s Beautiful And Sad At The Same Time

When we all go off on our own, it’s scary, but we manage to do it. And that’s kind of like what Jiji is. He was there, the guidance, the light that shone us in the correct direction of where to take ourselves before letting our young bodies walk into it on our own accord. Now, it’s up to him to stand to the side and let things happen. He's still there, just not as involved.

Seeing him doing that with Kiki, letting her live her life and go and find her purpose while living on his own… it’s kind of beautiful and sad at the same time. We lost the friendship and guidance, but she gained independence.

It’s precisely how I felt as a teenager going into college, and I’m sure it’s something that many other parents have felt as well. Who would have thought you’d find something in common with an animated cat? Well, here we are.