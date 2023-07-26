I Rewatched The Veronica Mars Movie And Here's What I Noticed This Time Around

Veronica Mars is one of the best early 2000s TV shows . It’s also one of my all-time favorite series. Therefore, I was overjoyed when fans funded the movie. I saw it twice in the theater during opening week; first at a special fan screening for Kickstarter supporters , then the next night with a friend. I loved the movie after both viewings because there was just intoxicating energy seeing it with a crowd full of superfans. We laughed, cheered, and swooned over all the Logan (Jason Dohring) and Veronica (Kristen Bell) moments.

It was a great love letter to dedicated fans who were devastated by the cancellation. However, as much as I enjoyed the movie, I don’t think I ever rewatched it after seeing it twice in one week. It didn't feel like something I needed to revisit, but I recently rewatched it, and it felt as nostalgic and satisfying as the first two viewings, but I did notice a few new things while watching the Veronica Mars movie nearly a decade later.

Let’s discuss some of my new observations.

Warning: Veronica Mars movie and TV show spoilers are ahead. Proceed with caution.

The Seamless Way The Other Characters Are Brought Back And Incorporated Into The Story

Of course, the movie brought back fan favorites, and past Veronica Mars cast members. However, I was impressed this time around by how easily and naturally the writers incorporated these characters into the film. And, I am not just talking about major characters such as Keith (Enrico Colantoni) and Wallace (Percy Daggs III), but also 09ers that had recurring roles, such as Gia (Krysten Ritter), Luke (Sam Huntington) and Sean (Kevin Sheridan).

Adding these characters really made the whole movie feel like a high school reunion. As Veronica saw classmates she hadn’t seen in years, the viewers got the same sense of nostalgia as they saw characters long forgotten. During my recent rewatch, these characters were also exciting to see because I had just rewatched some of the original TV series and they were fresher in my memory.

The only character I wish we got to see in flashbacks was Lily (Amanda Seyfried). The series is one of Amanda Seyfried’s best shows , so I would have loved to see her appear in the film in some capacity.

Veronica And Logan Really Feel Destined In The Movie

Veronica and Logan have been one of my favorite TV couples ever since their first kiss. I know their relationship was very complicated, and I was often not confident that they would end up together. I was even genuinely annoyed when the pre-movie press kept talking about the Veronica, Logan, and Piz (Chris Lowell) love triangle.

We didn’t need this love triangle to continue. After rewatching the movie, it was pretty clear that Piz had a 0.0 chance of still being with Veronica by the end. She and Logan just felt so magnetic. No matter who they dated or what happened, they’d somehow end up together.

I didn’t get that same feeling watching the show all those years before, but the movie had that energy that these are two people destined to be together. However, the rewatch, once again, made me mad about that Veronica Mars Season 4 decision .

I Feel Bad For Piz Now

I didn’t hate Piz as a character, but Veronica and he just weren’t that interesting or exciting as a pair. He was a step up from Duncan (Teddy Dunn), but definitely a step down from Leo (Max Greenfield) and Logan. He wasn’t a bad guy, just not right for her.

I had no sympathy for him during the first two viewings because he was just delaying the inevitable. However, I felt really bad for Piz during this viewing. Veronica was kind of unintentionally horrible to him. She basically forgot he existed anytime Logan was around and then stood him up when it was time to meet his parents.

When he finally ends things, Veronica only seemed to slightly care, but he seems devastated. Piz didn’t deserve the heartbreak. I can admit that now.

Cobb Being The Killer Slightly Changes Up The Bad Guy Formula From Seasons 1 Through 3

The first two seasons of Veronica Mars had the rich and the privileged turn out to be murderers or criminals. Cassidy (Kyle Gallner) was a little complicated because he was rich but he was also an outsider in his family. The Season 3 culprit, at least the first half of the season, also likely had some wealth.

Cobb (Martin Starr) is one of the few major villains who explicitly didn’t come from wealth. Gia describes him as trailer trash. She also talks about how she and others paid him as part of his blackmail. This character background choice made Cobb a less obvious villain, as you’re going to assume it’s one of the 09ers because it's typically them. This choice once again proves that Veronica Mars is such a great whodunnit because it still has some tricks to surprise us.

Veronica’s Decision To Stay In Neptune Was Probably Not The Healthiest Choice

Veronica admits that she’s addicted to the danger and darkness of Neptune. She knows it’s not a healthy decision to come back, but she can’t stop herself from doing it. Now that I am older, I can see how Veronica giving up her New York life for Neptune is a really bad and crazy decision.

I can completely understand why Keith is so worried about her. Season 4 kind of rectifies this decision by putting her on the road. It also put her in therapy, which she very much needed. She likes the dark too much if she gives up a sensible life for danger.

The Sheriff And The Corrupt Cops Storyline Seems Unfinished

The corrupt cops and sheriff's department is a subplot in the movie. It gets some resolution, but feels incomplete, and my guess is that creator Rob Thomas wanted to keep the door open to explore this story more in a future season, book, or sequel film.

Other Observations

Here are some other things I noticed this time watching the Veronica Mars movie:

Bonnie DeVille, a.k.a. Carrie Bishop (Andrea Estella), is Logan’s second dead girlfriend. It’s like death follows him.

Andrew Estella’s band, Mr Twin Sister’s song, “All Around And Away We Go,” plays in the movie.

Quite a few 09ers die in this movie.

I don’t know if I got the gag during the original watch, but I immediately understood why Logan was wearing the trucker hat this time around.

Ruby Jetson (Gaby Hoffmann) is a very funny character.

I got The O.C. reference when Dick (Ryan Hansen) says “Welcome to the B.C., Bitch.”

Sacks (Brandon Hillock) was an underrated character and his death is sadder because of it.

James Franco's cameo feels like just a way for the writers to make fun of him, with him being in on the joke.

Veronica Mars is one of Kristen Bell’s best characters and one of the great TV detectives. Therefore, the movie acts as a nice reminder of the series I loved so much.