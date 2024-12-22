I Thought The Substance’s Monstro Elisa-Sue Was Absolutely Terrifying, But I Completely Missed One Reveal

Since landing on the 2024 movie schedule, The Substance has been widely hailed as one of the year’s best horror movies. Coralie Fargeat’s downright excellent body horror delivers bold visuals, unforgettable performances, and a sharp critique of societal beauty standards. At the center of the movie's unsettling imagery is Monstro Elisa-Sue, the grotesque creature born from Margaret Qualley’s Sue. While undeniably terrifying, a reveal from Fargeat has completely reshaped how I view this disturbing yet fascinating creation.

During an interview with Empire Magazine, Coralie Fargeat delved into the intentions behind Monstro Elisa-Sue’s design. With that, she offered a perspective that redefines the character’s terrifying appearance:

The only gaze that matters is her own. It’s the reconciliation between all the parts. The moment she reveals what’s inside her guts. What we are told to hide, be ashamed of, everything is out. The butt is on the head, and the boobs are everywhere, and all those parts that have been fantasized [about], are kind of exploded. And she finally has some tenderness for herself.

More on The Substance (Image credit: Mubi) Demi Moore Explains Why She Took On Films Like The Substance And Ghost Despite Thinking Any Of Them Could End Up Being A ‘F–king Disaster’

I wasn’t prepared for this film or the creature. At first glance, I saw Monstro Elisa-Sue as nothing more than a grotesque monster crafted purely to horrify—and believe me, it’s the stuff of nightmares. But, beneath the surface, the creature is a powerful metaphor for self-acceptance. Elisa-Sue represents the societal pressures women face, with their bodies scrutinized, fragmented, and judged against impossible “ideal” standards. The filmmakers take this concept and amplify it—literally. The creature’s chaotic anatomy visually rejects these unattainable norms, transforming them into something raw, messy and deeply human.

So, while Monstro Elisa-Sue may look frightening, her story has deeper meaning. She's not just a scary figure; she represents freedom. In this monstrous form, Elisabeth accepts every part of herself, including the aspects that society teaches her to hide or feel ashamed of. This act of embracing her true self challenges both the character and the audience to think about their own views on identity.

(Image credit: Mubi)

This reveal adds significant emotional depth to the film's climax. What may first appear as a slide into madness or tragedy is actually a powerful and uplifting moment. Elisa-Sue’s unsettling appearance pushes viewers to face their deep-seated biases about beauty, identity and independence.

The Substance impressed me with its strengths as a film, but understanding its deeper storytelling has given me a greater appreciation. It provided something rare for a horror fan like me—a thought-provoking look at life experiences and perspectives that are very different from my own.

If you’ve seen The Substance, you know how unforgettable Monstro Elisa-Sue is. But, if you missed the deeper message, like I did, consider this your nudge to revisit one of 2024’s most provocative films–available to watch with the streaming service Mubi. While you’re at it, check out our schedule of upcoming horror movies to see what terrifying new flicks are headed to the 2025 movie schedule and beyond.