He-Man Icon Dolph Lundgren Recalls The Downside To Wearing His Masters Of The Universe Costume
He-Man should have brought a sweater.
He-Man is one of the most recognizable characters of all time, thanks in part to his classic design. When Swedish actor Dolph Lundgren brought He-Man’s signature swollen pecs to life in Masters of the Universe, another cult classic was born. Unfortunately for Dolph Lundgren, the costume was not very forgiving.
In an interview with People, Dolph Lundgren looked back on his experience filming Masters of the Universe back in 1987. He-Man’s wardrobe may have been an iconic get-up, but it definitely had its drawbacks. Dolph Lundgren said:
Dolph Lundgren is surely exaggerating. The costume was at least the size of three stamps. But, as any fan can attest, He-Man’s look is definitely not for the faint of heart. Dolph Lundgren’s outfit basically consisted of some fancy underwear, shoulder pads, and a harness contraption emblazoned with a coat of arms (biceps not included). Muscle is supposed to be warmer than fat, but even a body builder like Dolph Lundgren can still fall prey to drafty movie sets.
Luckily, dressing inappropriately for Eternia’s weather didn’t stop Dolph Lundgren from having a blast during filming. He was reportedly anxious to take on such a beloved character, but the story was too magical to resist. He said:
It seems that audiences concur with Dolph Lundgren’s sentiments. The fantastical world of He-Man has continued to enchant fans of all ages, with modern spin-offs like She-Ra and the Princess of Power and Masters of the Universe: Revelation garnering rave reviews. There’s also another live-action reboot of Masters of the Universe in the works with West Side Story’s Kyle Allen on tap to play He-Man, although there’s been no mention of a possible Dolph Lundgren cameo appearance.
That doesn’t mean the native Swede is out of a job: he’s set to reprise the role of King Nereus in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and the role of Gunner Jensen in The Expendables 4 alongside his Rocky IV co-star Sylvester Stallone. He may not be returning to Eternia anytime soon, but Dolph Lundgren is still a classic hero.
You can check out Dolph Lundgren in the original live-action Masters of the Universe with your Hulu subscription. The reboot doesn’t have a release date yet, but we’ll be sure to keep you in the loop here on CinemaBlend. While you wait for your return ticket to Castle Greyskull, you can sneak a peek at these upcoming movie releases slated for 2022.
