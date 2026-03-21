I Wasn't Expecting Gwyneth Paltrow To Call Herself 'One Of The Original Nepo Babies' Following Past Comments

Gwyneth Paltrow has been acting since her first role in her dad’s 1989 TV movie, High. The A-lister was born to famous parents -- actress Blythe Danner and late director/producer Bruce Paltrow -- but she was previously turned off by the “nepo baby” label. However, recently she called herself “one of the original Nepo Babies." Needless to say, that's surprising to me, considering past comments she's made about that debate.

Gwyneth Paltrow Seemingly Has New Take On The "Nepo Baby" Label

The nepo baby debate is still very much alive. Recently, fans challenged Kate Winslet’s comments about her kids going into entertainment, and Allison Williams shared her refreshing take on being further inspired after being in her parents' shadow.

Gwyneth Paltrow previously spoke about having a famous mom making her career harder , so I was taken aback to hear her say during her speech at the New York Women in Film & Television Muse Awards (via People ) that she’s an OG nepo baby:

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I was extraordinarily lucky to be given opportunities early on, probably, partly, because I’m one of the original nepo babies.

The Marty Supreme actress sure got a laugh out of the room for that one! She has also poked fun at the nepo baby title before, like when Hailey Bieber wore a “nepo baby” T-shirt , and the Goop founder commented, “I might need a few of these.” I’ve got to say that I give Gwyneth Paltrow a lot of credit for taking her “nepo baby” label in stride.

Also, Paltrow has theorized that her polarizing persona might have had to do, in part, with her privileged upbringing.

However, while the Marvel Cinematic Universe vet had a fairly good attitude about the whole debate at that event, she's also been critical of it, especially when people bring her kids into the mix.

During an interview with Bustle that was published in 2023, Gwyneth Paltrow talked about how her daughter Apple, who looks just like her famous mom , might get hit with the “nepo baby” label just like she did. Previously, the Shakespeare in Love actress was defensive about the term and felt it was wasn't fair to kids who followed in their parents’ footsteps, saying:

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Now there’s this whole nepo baby culture, and judgment that exists around kids of famous people. She’s really just a student, and she’s been very... She just wants to be a kid and be at school and learn. But there’s nothing wrong with doing or wanting to do what your parents do. Nobody rips on a kid who’s like ‘I want to be a doctor like my dad and granddad.’

Paltrow isn't wrong in saying that kids who aspire to be doctors like their parents don’t get judgment. So, if Apple ever did decide to go into entertainment like her famous parents, it could be because she was inspired by them and would be willing to carry on her family’s legacy as any other kid has.

When kids decide to set down a certain path, it could also be based on their environment. The Se7en actress also opined that growing up with parents who are in similar fields can easily influence what a child does as an adult:

The truth is if you grow up in a house with a lot of artists and people making art and music, that’s what you know, the same way that if you grow up in a house with law, the discussions around the table are about the nuances of whatever particular law the parents practice. I think it’s kind of an ugly moniker. I just hope that my children always feel free to pursue exactly what they want to do, irrespective of what anybody’s going to think or say.

Children are absolutely capable of making up their own minds about what they want to do. It seems like Gwyneth Paltrow is more about letting her kids venture towards their own path compared to forcing them on hers. While her son, Moses, is following his musician father’s footsteps by playing in a band, Apple is making her own mark as a model. So, it looks like Paltrow is giving her kids the freedom and support they need to become their own people.

Gwyneth Paltrow may have some issues with the “nepo baby” label, but it looks like she’s fully embracing it today. However, it's also clear that she has a nuanced take on it all, especially when it comes to her kids and their success. So, as they continue to grow up, I'll be curious to see how her opinion on this title evolves.