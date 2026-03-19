Gwyneth Paltrow's Awards Dress Sounds Like My Literal Nightmare: 'Won't Be Able To Pee'

Gwyneth Paltrow turned a lot of heads when she attended the 98th Oscars, which was on the 2026 TV schedule over the weekend. While it looked like a non-fussy gown compared to other red carpet looks that night, I was totally wrong. I’m sorry, but her dress sounds like a whole ordeal I wouldn’t sign up for – even if I was literally her.

The actress gave fans an inside look into what it’s like to get ready for this year’s Oscars in a new video posted by Goop, and it takes a team of hair, makeup and clothing stylists. While on a call with her daughter while she was getting all done up, Paltrow had this to say about her journey ahead that gave me pause:

I’m getting sewn into my dress, so I won’t be able to pee for the whole time I’m there.

Paltrow’s dress was gorgeous, but at what cost? The inability to pee for the duration of her time in it, that's what. If you caught the telecast to find out who the 2026 Oscar winners were, you know the ceremony was three and a half hours, and that’s not counting the red carpet interviews beforehand.

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I would be so stressed over drinking too much liquids and not having the ability to go to the bathroom if I was her – with the added layer of it all being recorded for television to cause me more panic. But I guess it was fashion over function for Paltrow. Check out the dress for yourself below:

(Image credit: Christina House / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Paltrow turned up to the 98th Oscars in a white Giorgio Armani Privé gown that has both the sheer dress trend and cutout trend in one as it shows off some skin on the sides with sparkly sheer cutouts. Given the specificities of the dress, I totally get why she was sewn into the garment, but I absolutely cannot get over sacrificing one’s ability to have one of my normal bodily functions for a dress.

It was a special year for Gwyneth Paltrow at the Oscars, considering the actress’ movie Marty Supreme was nominated for nine Academy Awards and she was asked to be one of the actors to present the first-ever Best Casting award. Sadly, Marty Supreme was completely shut out of winning a single award, but Paltrow looked good anyways. During the get ready video, the 53-year-old reflected on how her pre-ceremony routine has changed over the years, saying this:

[The first time going to the Oscars] was much simpler. There weren’t lyma lasers, and it was just sort of like hair and makeup.

Gwyneth Paltrow first went to the Oscars back in 1994, and has been 10 times since. In 1999, she won Best Actress for her role in Shakespeare In Love, which remains her first and only acting nomination/win from the Academy. It was great to see her serving as always, but learning more about her dress gave me a whole new respect for her.