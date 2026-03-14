Gwyneth Paltrow Throws Shade At Met Gala Attendees Who Choose 'A Hot Dog Costume'

As we await Gwyneth Paltrow’s latest Oscars look, which is on the 2026 TV schedule for this Sunday, the actress and entrepreneur recently talked about her favorite looks over the years. She made some comments about her approach to making a fashion statement at public events like the Met Gala, and some shade was thrown.

Of the seven looks Paltrow decided to highlight as her favorites to Goop, two of them are from past Met Galas, which she has attended on five occasions across the past 15 years. Here’s what she had to say about her perspective on dressing up for the big fashion event:

Also, like, I’m me—so I’m never going to the Met Ball in like, a hot dog costume or whatever, you know? I always have to be myself, first and foremost. Like, I’m not going in a costume; I’m going in a dress.

While I'm pretty sure no one has actually gone to the Met Gala in a hot dog costume, Katy Perry did put on a hamburger costume after going inside the venue (she had a chandelier-inspired look on the carpet) back in 2019. Paltrow's words show a certain disdain for celebrities who decide to go in a more costume-y ensemble. We’re looking at Doja Cat and Jared Leto going full feline in 2023 or perhaps when Diana Ross showed up with an 18-foot train at last year’s Gala. Paltrow also said this:

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There’s two camps who go to the Met Ball—the costume or the evening dress. And I’m always going to be an evening dress person. So this was so light and comfortable and chiffon-y and dreamy, and it was just like a lemon chiffon pie.

In the new interview, she highlighted her look from 2019 her with Natacha Ramsay-Levi for Chloé dress for the Valley of the Dolls theme. Check it out below:

(Image credit: Mike Coppola/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

The actress named the above her second favorite look thus far, along with naming another Met Gala moment of hers as the No. 1. Back in 2012, Gwyneth Paltrow wore a Prada dress on a night that she says was “sort of the apex” of feeling herself. Here it is:

(Image credit: Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

While the Met Gala is certainly known for how far celebrities might go for a jaw-dropping, viral moment, that’s clearly not the vibe of Gwyneth Paltrow. Her fashion sense is a lot more practical and simple, but to each their own. These looks did look great on her.

Paltrow is confirmed to be a presenter at the 2026 Oscars, which will be able to view on ABC and with a Hulu subscription this Sunday at 4 p.m. PT/ 7 p.m. ET. We’ll be curious to see what her latest look for the star-studded event turns out to be.