Gwyneth Paltrow Throws Shade At Met Gala Attendees Who Choose 'A Hot Dog Costume'
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As we await Gwyneth Paltrow’s latest Oscars look, which is on the 2026 TV schedule for this Sunday, the actress and entrepreneur recently talked about her favorite looks over the years. She made some comments about her approach to making a fashion statement at public events like the Met Gala, and some shade was thrown.
Of the seven looks Paltrow decided to highlight as her favorites to Goop, two of them are from past Met Galas, which she has attended on five occasions across the past 15 years. Here’s what she had to say about her perspective on dressing up for the big fashion event:
While I'm pretty sure no one has actually gone to the Met Gala in a hot dog costume, Katy Perry did put on a hamburger costume after going inside the venue (she had a chandelier-inspired look on the carpet) back in 2019. Paltrow's words show a certain disdain for celebrities who decide to go in a more costume-y ensemble. We’re looking at Doja Cat and Jared Leto going full feline in 2023 or perhaps when Diana Ross showed up with an 18-foot train at last year’s Gala. Paltrow also said this:Article continues below
In the new interview, she highlighted her look from 2019 her with Natacha Ramsay-Levi for Chloé dress for the Valley of the Dolls theme. Check it out below:
The actress named the above her second favorite look thus far, along with naming another Met Gala moment of hers as the No. 1. Back in 2012, Gwyneth Paltrow wore a Prada dress on a night that she says was “sort of the apex” of feeling herself. Here it is:
While the Met Gala is certainly known for how far celebrities might go for a jaw-dropping, viral moment, that’s clearly not the vibe of Gwyneth Paltrow. Her fashion sense is a lot more practical and simple, but to each their own. These looks did look great on her.
Paltrow is confirmed to be a presenter at the 2026 Oscars, which will be able to view on ABC and with a Hulu subscription this Sunday at 4 p.m. PT/ 7 p.m. ET. We’ll be curious to see what her latest look for the star-studded event turns out to be.
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Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
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