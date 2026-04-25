Insider Drops Claims About Why Kendall Jenner Was (Allegedly) ‘Hesitant’ To Start Romance With Jacob Elordi

After public Coachella flirting, rumors around Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi have run rampant. The two were seen showing some PDA at the music festival last weekend, and now it seems like the flirtation has been going on for a while now. Allegedly, the two have been talking for months, but Jenner was initially hesitant to start anything with the Euphoria star, and inside sources reportedly have the scoop.

Apparently, Jenner and Elordi are seeing each other romantically, according to an insider who spoke to Page Six . The source claimed the relationship between the two started as a casual friendship, as the duo had been circling each other socially for years. However, Jenner was hesitant to start anything with Elordi because of the friendship, despite Kylie Jenner reportedly trying to set them up . The source told the publication:

They’ve known each other forever and run in the same circles.

It seems things have changed, and the two are a thing. The source continued:

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They’ve actually been spending time together for a couple months now, just keeping it quiet. They’ve just been hanging out more and seeing where it goes.

This is far from the first public relationship for either party. Elordi was in an on-again, off-again relationship with social media influencer Olivia Jade Giannulli for years, and he has rumored past romances with Joey King and Zendaya. Kendall Jenner famously dated basketball star Devin Booker , as well as Bad Bunny and Harry Styles. While they both are no stranger to a high profile fling, the source claimed they were keeping things under wraps, at least for the time being:

Kendall’s really private so she’s taking it slow. She’s not the type to jump into something especially with someone she’s been friends with.

Despite the obstacles, like wanting privacy and an enduring friendship with the Wuthering Heights star, Jenner has seemingly changed her mind over the last two months, and a romance is reportedly brewing. However, they are both trying to lower the stakes of the connection, as the source claimed things are still pretty low-key:

She’s more open to it now. [They’re] keeping it pretty casual for now but there’s interest there. It didn’t just happen overnight. They’ve been spending more time together lately and it just kind of happened. It’s easy between them. There’s no pressure and they’re just seeing what happens.

Well, I’m rooting for these two, and I think they look pretty cute together. It hasn’t been lost on fans that Kendall is seemingly following in her sister’s footsteps by dating another buzzy hot Oscar-nominee. Kylie Jenner has been seriously dating Timothée Chalamet for years now, and they’ve had a successful relationship. With Kim Kardashian also dating Lewis Hamilton , this all sounds like a pretty high-profile Thanksgiving if things continue to go well romantically for all the Kardashians.

While she reportedly is keeping the Elordi romance private, you can see Kendall Jenner opening up about other parts of her life on the latest season of The Kardashians, which is currently streaming with a Hulu subscription. Fans of Jacob Elordi can currently see the actor on the new season of Euphoria, which is streaming with an HBO Max subscription .