How Hailee Steinfeld And Josh Allen Actually Came Up With The Baby Name Beau

It’s been nearly a month since Hailee Steinfeld announced the birth of her and Josh Allen’s first child, and given how excited both of the new parents were about their impending bundle of joy, I couldn’t be happier for them in this phase of their lives. The couple has always maintained a good bit of privacy, so I’m not surprised the Sinners actress isn’t wallpapering her Instagram with pics of their baby girl, but she did reveal how she and her NFL quarterback husband came up with the name Beau.

People have been obsessed with Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen’s relationship basically since she nearly spoiled the surprise the day he proposed to her back in November 2024. The way he gushes over his “rockstar” wife and the way she supports him on and off the field are truly couple goals, so naturally, this adorable couple also has a great story for how they came up with their daughter’s name. Steinfeld explained to fans in her Beau Society newsletter:

Before I was born, my parents couldn’t decide whether to name me Hailee or Bailee. Obviously, they landed on Hailee, but still liked the sound of Bailee, so they started calling me 'Hailee Beau Bailee,' which we shortened to Beau. It’s a childhood nickname that I never dropped.

What a great story! I love a name that pays homage to one’s family, and now Baby Beau will always have that connection to her mother through the nickname bestowed on her by the new grandparents.

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Anyone who follows the Academy Award-nominated actress knows how important the name “Beau” is to her. Her newsletter, after all, is called “Beau Society.” She also uses the nickname when signing off on each update, and it’s featured prominently on her Instagram page. However, I didn’t realize there was such a cute story behind it!

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen announced that they were expecting their first child in December, seven months after they tied the knot at their cellphone-free wedding back in May 2025. While Sinners fans celebrated that both she and co-star Wunmi Mosaku (aka both of Smoke and Stack’s women) were pregnant at the same time, Steinfeld also received a ton of support from her fellow NFL WAGs.

This is turning out to be quite the year for the couple. Next month, they’ll celebrate their first wedding anniversary before Josh Allen returns to the Buffalo Bills, where he’s led the team to the playoffs for seven straight seasons.

Hailee Steinfeld, meanwhile, will lend her voice to a couple of films, including Hexed, which is set for release on the 2026 movie schedule, before reprising her voice role as Gwen Stacy in 2027’s Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. In addition to all of that PLUS having an infant to care for, both the actress and the athlete will celebrate their 30th birthdays this year.

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Hopefully, they’ve got enough energy in the tank to get through it all and still allow Hailee Steinfeld to gift us with these cute peeks into their lives.