A Hollywood Exec Says Blake Lively 'Made Her Bed And Now She Can Lie In It' As Trial Ramps Up

It's hard to believe, but it's been almost two years since It Ends With Us hit theaters. The book to screen adaptation (which is streaming with a Netflix subscription) has become synonymous with the long legal battle between stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. And now a Hollywood exec has weighed in on the ongoing drama, and he had some harsh words for the Gossip Girl star in particular.

In December of 2024 Blake Lively filed a complaint against Wayfarer Studios about how she was treated on the set of It Ends With Us. Justin Baldoni fired back with a defamation case, naming both Lively and Ryan Reynolds. An anonymous insider who allegedly worked with her spoke to Daily Mail about the ongoing drama, saying:

This lawsuit has ruined her in Hollywood. The truth is she was never that popular. She had a reputation for being difficult, one of those toxic people who always thinks she knows best

Yikes. This person didn't mince their words, and made some bold comments about where Lively stood in Hollywood both before and after the It Ends With Us saga began. He claims her reputation wasn't great to begin with, and that the ongoing legal situation with Blake Lively has "ruined" her career forever. Whether or not this assessment is accurate remains to be seen, after all she's currently attached to a number of upcoming projects.

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This anonymous individual went so far as to say that Lively "made her bed and she can lie in it" with the ongoing legal saga, and that folks in Hollywood are not "shedding tears over her." But that's just one person's opinion, and only time will tell how thing shake out... especially once Baldoni and Lively meet in court in May.

(Image credit: Sony)

For now, the legal situation continues to turn heads and make headlines. Earlier in April 10 out of 13 of Blake Lively's complaints were thrown out by the judge, and the actress' team claimed she's lost millions as a result of the ongoing situation. The stakes are certainly high, but whether or not Lively's career in Hollywood is actually over remains to be seen.

The stakes certainly feel high for both It Ends With Us stars ahead of them actually facing off in court. While Lively has a few projects listed on her IMDb, Justin Baldoni hasn't been signed on to any projects since the saga began. It should be fascinating to see how things actually go down when the trial begins, and how the verdict ultimately influences both of their careers.

It Ends With Us is streaming now on Netflix, and Blake Lively has a few projects coming down the line on the 2026 movie release list and beyond. We'll just have to wait and see how it all shakes out in court.