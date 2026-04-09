'Nobody Said It Was Easy' To See Your Kid Turn 20, But Gwyneth Paltrow's Handling It With Grace

Somehow, we’ve reached the point in time when Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin’s kids are both in their twenties! Like, what? Where did the time go? Moses Martin, who is Paltrow’s youngest, just turned 20 on Wednesday, March 8, and his momma was super cool about it on her social media post.

Now, Gwyneth Paltrow hasn’t been shy about how much of a “big change” it has been for her to be an empty nester since Moses left home for college a couple of years ago. The shift in her life even got her to return to acting after saying she’d “literally never” star in a movie again. Here’s what she wrote on her Instagram:

Happy 20th (!!) birthday to you @mosesmartin you are the definition of a gentleman- kind, intelligent, thoughtful and soulful. It’s beyond words how incredible you are. I’m sending you a big birthday hug from the west coast. Don’t forget to check the mailbox today. I love you to bits, mama ❤️

Aww, isn’t this the sweetest? Moses Martin is currently away in his second year at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, while Gwyneth Paltrow resides in Montecito, California, with her hubby Brad Falchuk. Here’s how Moses Martin responded to the message:

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❤️❤️❤️

It can’t be easy to let your child spread their wings and be so far away from them on birthdays after a lifetime of blowing out candles in the same household. But Gwyneth Paltrow is the epitome of grace in this message. It sounds like she’s making sure he’s feeling special and loved with a gift in the mail, but allowing him to have his independence for the big 2-0!

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin have two kids together, Apple and Moses. Apple is their eldest, whom they welcomed on May 14, 2004. Moses wasn’t long after considering he was born less than two years after his sister.

Their parents famously “consciously uncoupled” back in 2014.

Apple, who is 21, recently told Vogue that she has aspirations to be an actor like her momma (all the more reason for her to borrow more from Gwyneth’s archive closet) after graduating from Vanderbilt University this coming May in law, history and society. She initially had plans to attend law school. Both of Gwyneth’s kids are also quite musically inclined, but Apple said that she doesn’t want to be a singer because “getting onstage by yourself to sing is so terrifying.”

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As Gwyneth Paltrow’s kids continue to lead their adult lives, the actress and Goop CEO has already lined up her Marty Supreme follow-up as the lead of the adaptation of Belle Burden’s bestselling memoir, Strangers: A Memoir of Marriage, for Netflix, per Variety. While this transition for Paltrow has to bring in new feelings every day, she seems to be balancing it all well, and we’re hyped for her return-to-acting era.