I Watched American Horror Story: Freak Show, And It Reminded Me Of One Of My Favorite Horror Movies Of All Time

Depending on whom you ask, American Horror Story: Freak Show, which is season 4 of the popular anthology series, is either one of the best seasons, or, one of the more middling ones. Personally, as somebody who just watched it (I know, I’m way late to the party), I thought it was pretty good. Twisty the Clown was interesting (While he lasted), and I liked Jessica Lange’s arc as Elsa Mars.

However, one reason why I think I liked and didn’t love the season is that it reminded me of one of my favorite horror movies, Freaks, from 1932. I say it reminded me, but American Horror Story: Freak Show was nowhere near as interesting or as honed in on the actual performers as I would have liked it to have been.

That said, Freaks is, and it’s one of the best movies ever made. Here’s why.

(Image credit: Loew's Inc.)

Even Back In 1932, It Showcased That The Ugliest Evil Comes From People Who Think They’re Superior

The plot of Freaks is rather simple. Slightly based on the short story, “Spurs” by Tod Robbins, Freaks is about a trapeze artist named Cleopatra (Olga Baclanova) who pretends to be in love with a little person named Hans (Harry Earles) because he is set to come into possession of a large inheritance. The two wed, but Olga is really in love with a strong man named Hercules (Henry Victor).

Well, Hercules and Cleopatra conspire to kill Hans, but the other circus performers learn of the deceit and work together to mutilate both Hercules and Cleopatra in an ending that I will get into later. But, man. It’s really hard to sit through. And, it’s not because Tod Browning, who was the director of one of the quintessential vampire movies, Dracula, used actual performers, like a man with no limbs, or conjoined twins.

No, it’s disturbing because the circus performers are the obvious victims, and the “normal” people are the villains. Because even back in the segregated time of 1932, the film makes it clear that what Hercules and Cleopatra are plotting to do is wrong. They don’t see the performers as people. They see them as things, or rather, as freaks, even though the movie itself makes it clear that these are just hard-working, regular people.

Honestly, it’s seeing just how black the human heart can be that makes this such a startling film. And, even though most people probably wouldn’t call it one of the best horror movies of all time, I certainly would, as it’s truly horrific how evil people can be.

(Image credit: Loew's Inc.)

The "One Of Us" Scene Is Parodied Today, But Tragic In The Actual Film

There are some movie quotes that are so famous that you may have heard of them but don’t even know what movie they’re from. Lines like “You talking to me?” or “Frankly, my dear, I don’t give a damn” (from Taxi Driver, and Gone With the Wind, respectively) are so well-known that you might have even recited them and never even watched the movies they came from. That’s just how far their reach is.

Well, another line that you’ve probably heard is, “Gooble, gobble, gooble, gobble. We accept her. One of us. We accept her. One of us.” It was parodied in The Wolf of Wall Street, and it’s been in a myriad of cartoons, like The Simpsons, and the Clerks cartoon (Which I should really write about one day).

Anyhow, it originally comes from the movie Freaks. And, while it’s now a parody, it definitely wasn’t in the movie, where the circus performers are giving a genuine gesture of accepting Cleopatra as one of their own. They want to have “a loving cup” for the new couple, and instead of it being a joyous occasion, a drunk Cleopatra throws her drink on the performers and shrieks that they’re all “freaks!”

It’s tragic. It’s awful, and it’s hard to watch. Especially when you hear their silence and see their sadness after she screams it. Freaks is a movie where you feel bad for the characters, and then angry, which brings me to my next point.

(Image credit: Loew's Inc.)

The Heroes Were Genuine Circus Performers, And Their Actions Feel Justified

I mentioned how the cast was mostly circus performers, and many of them were actually known entities prior to the movie. For example, Harry Earles, who played Hans, was part of a quartet known as The Doll Family, which also included Daisy Earles, who is also in this film as the woman who loves Hans before Cleopatra comes into the picture.

Then you have my favorite character, Schlitzie, who is called a female in the film, but was actually a male who wore a dress. Schlitzie was famous at the time and performed in multiple circuses. He’s a pleasant character, and one who you fall in love with the moment you meet him. In fact, most of the performers (Besides Cleopatra and Hercules) are like this, and that’s because the film humanizes them.

That’s why , when they seek vengeance on Cleopatra and Hercules for wanting to hurt one of their own, you feel it’s justified. They are a tight-knit group, and you root for them because they didn’t want to do anybody harm. They welcomed any and all who saw them as human beings. And, when Hercules and Cleopatra didn’t, you feel it is right that they come after them.

However, the film still makes me a little sick to my stomach when I imagine what actually happens to one of the characters, which I’ll get into soon.

(Image credit: Loew's Inc.)

The Overall Tone Of The Film Is Especially Creepy

A lot of horror movies these days fly under the radar, and I think it’s because many of them are more “creepy” than “scary.” Sure, that may not seem like a big difference, but anybody who loves horror movies will tell you it definitely is.

Sometimes, creepy can be even more effective than scary (Which might be one of the reasons why some people prefer Midsommar, which is more creepy than scary, to Hereditary, which is terrifying). As somebody who loves horror, creepiness is always more effective for me, and I can’t even watch some horror movies like Smile and A Tale of Two Sisters because I’m too creeped out to finish them, as creepy movies linger longer.

Well, Freaks is more creepy than scary, and a lot of it is the tone. There’s a calm, and almost quiet tone to it, even though there’s music and lots of dialogue for a 30s film. However, you get a sense that something is building all throughout, and when we finally get to that climax, it gives me the shivers every time.

In that way, Freaks is not a scary movie, but it is a creepy one, and that’s why it’s stuck with me for so long. It gets under my skin!

(Image credit: Loew's Inc.)

The Ending Always Haunts Me

Lastly, the ending of Freaks is truly horrific, as after the circus performers get their hands on Cleopatra, they mutilate her into a human duck woman. In a scene that some call “The Code of the Freaks,” we see that Cleopatra now has no legs, but rather, a feathered stump. Her eye is gouged out, and she makes squawking noises. She is more creature than person.

And this always disturbs me. She was wrong for what she did, and I think the performers deserved to get revenge, but to destroy her like that? This goes to the creepiness factor again, and that scene really haunts me.

So much so that Twisty the Clown was nothing compared to this. I mean, not even close. None of the season was.

But, what do you think? Have you ever watched Freaks? I’d love to hear your thoughts.