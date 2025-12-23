Watch All Creatures Great And Small 2025 Christmas Special Online

Watch All Creatures Great And Small 2025 Christmas Special: Preview

After six long years, war is finally over. So it’s with a mix of jubilation, sorrow, and relief that Darrowby prepares to celebrate its first peacetime Christmas since the global conflict began. The hit Channel 5 show will reunite our Skeldale family in the Yorkshire Dales over the holidays, pulling their loved ones close as they confront the reality of post-war life together with a little grit and clear-eyed compassion. Scroll below for how to watch All Creatures Great and Small 2025 Christmas special online, and stream it FREE from anywhere with a VPN.

Season 6 propelled viewers forward from 1941 to 1945. During that time, the residents of Skeldale House had their lives turned upside down as war engulfed the world. James left his life as a vet behind to join the RAF. Tristan served in the Royal Army Veterinary Corps, and housekeeper Mrs Hall – much to Siegfried’s displeasure – moved to Sunderland to nurse her injured son. But by the Season 6 finale, they were all back together celebrating Victory over Japan Day in the Dales, and contemplating the futures that lie ahead.

Thrillingly, the entire cast is back for the Yuletide special. Gathering round the hearth again will be vet James (Nicholas Ralph), his 5-year-old son Jimmy, and baby daughter Rosie – the latest edition to the Herriot household. After a brief Season 6 absence, Rachel Shenton returns as Helen – James’ no-nonsense wife – alongside the warm-hearted Mrs Hall (Anna Madeley), Siegfried (Samuel West), and his younger brother Tristan (Callum Woodhouse).

And the first peacetime Christmas comes with immense anticipation. Yet for some, the fallout of the war makes it hard to be merry. As ever, though, Darrowby’s fighting spirit grows when faced with adversity. Though turkeys are in short supply, Mrs Hall is determined to bag one by winning The Drapers darts competition, and serve the festive fowl for dinner. And this year’s Nativity provides a scene of joyful chaos after Helen falls ill, leaving James to wrangle a bunch of unruly kids and animals.

This restorative Yorkshire drama is perfect Christmas viewing. Detailed below is everything you need to know about how to watch All Creatures Great And Small 2025 Christmas Special online, for FREE live or on-demand no matter where you’re located.

How to watch All Creatures Great And Small Christmas Special 2025 free in the UK

Get your festive feels and watch All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special 2025 on channel 5 from Wednesday, December 24 at 9pm GMT.

Don’t have cable? You can watch the All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special live on 5, or on-demand slightly after broadcast. 5, Channel 5’s online platform, is 100% free to use. Simply go ahead and sign-up for an account. All you need are a few details, such as name, DOB, and email address, and a valid TV licence.

Abroad? Download a VPN using the instructions below to access 5 like you would at home.

How to watch All Creatures Great And Small Christmas Special online from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch the All Creatures Great And Small Christmas special online just as you would at home.

While services like 5 block access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Can I watch All Creatures Great And Small 2025 Christmas Special in the US?

If you can wait a few weeks, US fans should be able to watch the All Creatures Great and Small 2025 Christmas episode on PBS.com from January 11, though you’ll need a PBS passport subscription ($5 a month or $60 per year). In North America, each Season’s Yuletide special is typically bundled with the latest season, and in this case, Season 6 is expected to be released in its entirety on Sunday, January 11.

Alternatively, episodes will air weekly as part of the PBS Masterpiece programming block, every Sunday at 9pm ET/PT. That would give the 2025 Christmas special a linear, February 22 broadcast date. And if you don’t have cable, new episodes are available to stream free via PBS.com or the PBS app, though only for a limited time.

Abroad when All Creatures Great and Small 2025 Christmas Special airs? Simply use a VPN to port yourself back home and access the 5 streaming service.

Can I watch All Creatures Great And Small 2025 Christmas Special in Canada?

In Canada, similar to the US, All Creatures Great and Small Season 6 will be broadcast on PBS and available to stream on PBS.com from Sunday, January 11 at 9pm ET/PT. But to view the Christmas special from that date (and get early Season 6 access), you’d require a paid membership.

Episodes will broadcast weekly and be free of charge online for a limited time. But if you want early access to the Season 6 holiday special – and extended access to PBS Masterpiece content and more – you’ll want a WPBS Passport membership, which is billable at CA$5 a month.

Out of the country? UK citizens can simply download a VPN and connect Channel 5’s streaming service 5 like they would back home, no matter they’re located.

Can I watch All Creatures Great And Small 2025 Christmas Special in Australia?

Those currently hanging out Down Under will want BritBox to enjoy All Creatures Great and Small 2025 Christmas special. You can grab a monthly subscription for AU$13.99 a month, or AU$139.99 per year – after your 7-day free trial, of course!

NB: BritBox is a regionally restricted service. So if you're from Oz but in another country right now, simply sign up to a VPN to appear right back at home.

All Creatures Great And Small 2025 Christmas Special, Trailer

All Creatures Great And Small 2025 Christmas Special, Cast

Samuel West as Siegfried Farnon

Anna Madeley as Mrs Audrey Hall

Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot

Callum Woodhouse as Tristan Farnon

Rachel Shenton as Helen Herriot (née Alderson)

Imogen Clawson as Jenny Alderson

Patricia Hodge as Mrs Pumphrey

Tony Pitts as Richard Alderson

Gaia Wise as Charlotte Beauvoir