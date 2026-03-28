This Viral Dance Video Of Kids Celebrating Michael B. Jordan’s Oscar Win Is Giving Me The Energy I Need

Thanks to Michael B. Jordan’s “nuanced” dual performance in Sinners , the actor became a 2026 Oscar winner . Ever since his film breakthrough in Fruitvale Station, it seemed clear that Jordan’s performances would eventually lead him to that iconic golden trophy. Now, since the Creed actor’s recent big win, a viral dance video has been released of kids celebrating his big win, and it’s giving me all of the energy I need.

While Gold Derby initially had Marty Supreme’s Timothée Chalamet as the frontrunner for Best Actor, the script got flipped in Jordan's favor after he won Outstanding Male Actor in a Leading Role at the Actor Awards. Then, on The Academy's big night, the Sinners star wound up being the big winner. The kiddie Ugandan troupe, Hypers Kids Africa, was so happy for the win that they celebrated with a viral dance video that’s got me all in my energetic feels:

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I can’t stop watching this video! The smiles on all of the kids’ faces as they danced with a photo of Michael B. Jordan holding his Oscar in the background made my day. I’m seeing a little shimmy-shimmy going on there with some Michael Jackson moves. The coordination of all of these kids and how in sync they are with the choreography is very impressive. Anyone watching the young AGT quarterfinalists bust a move to “Celebration” will want to dance along too to commemorate the Black Panther actor’s massive win.

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You can’t help but jump for joy at Michael B. Jordan’s win. Even Pedro Pascal had no problems celebrating the nominee’s win at the ceremony (even if it meant getting in the way of Delroy Lindo's wife from doing the same).

Overall, The Wire actor’s work in Sinners is worth awarding not only because he played two people, but also because he gave a grounded performance despite all of the wild supernatural elements happening around his characters, Stack and Smoke.

You can thank Jordan's frequent director, Ryan Coogler, for how he “challenged” him playing twins, and you can thank the actor for standing up and committing to the challenge put before him. I mean, Jordan made sure to differentiate Stack and Smoke by showing dimples in one and not the other, the way their eyebrows arched, and even wearing different shoe sizes! Talk about a detailed performance.

Instead of making the twin brothers almost like clones of each other, Jordan chose to portray them as two different people, which makes it easier for the audience to tell them apart. With all of that in mind, the Best Actor Oscar is clearly in the rightful place, and we’ve got to get up and dance for the winner as Hypers Kids Africa did.

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