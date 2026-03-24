Why The Oscars Was A 'Weird Room To Be In' After Timothèe Chalamet's Big Loss

The 2026 Oscars have come and gone, and after months of buzz and a high-profile campaign, Timothée Chalamet arrived as a serious contender thanks to A24's Marty Supreme. But when the night didn’t go his way, the atmosphere inside the room reportedly shifted in a way that was hard to ignore. According to one insider, it became “a weird room to be in” following his loss.

Per a report from the Daily Mail , that shift was especially noticeable given how much attention Chalamet had been receiving earlier in the evening. Before his category was announced, he was one of the most in-demand people in the room, moving between conversations and drawing constant attention. As the source described it:

During commercials, he was going up to people to talk, people were coming up to him, everyone was taking pictures.

That kind of buzz makes sense for someone at the center of an awards race. Between his performance and the visibility of Marty Supreme following its high-profile marketing, he felt like a key part of the night’s momentum. But once the show resumed, things began to shift.

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Host Conan O'Brien made a joke at Chalamet’s expense, referencing earlier headlines, and while the moment played lightly on stage, it landed differently in context. According to a body language expert, the actor took the jab better than Jenner. When the winner was announced, and his name wasn’t called, the mood in the room turned a bit uncomfortable. The insider added:

Then when the show came back on, Conan was joking about him and then he didn't win, so it is weird to go up to someone that lost, because what do you end up talking about? The whole night was awkward.

It’s a uniquely strange situation that only really exists in a setting like the Oscars. One minute, someone is surrounded by attention and anticipation. The next, they’re processing a very public loss while still seated in a room full of colleagues, cameras, and expectations to keep things light.

And according to the same report, that awkwardness extended beyond the ceremony itself. Chalamet and Kylie Jenner still attended the Vanity Fair Oscars Party afterward, despite reportedly feeling the pressure of constant cameras throughout the night. There, the mood seemed to shift into something more supportive, with Kris Jenner seen speaking with the actor as he processed the outcome.

The larger takeaway here isn’t just about one loss, but how quickly the energy inside an awards show can turn. For viewers at home, it’s a polished broadcast. Inside the room, it’s a much more complicated mix of celebration and disappointment. Because while only one person walks away with the award, everyone else is left to figure out what to say next.

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(Image credit: A24)

Whatever the night looked like from the outside, it doesn’t appear to have shaken things between Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner in any lasting way. If anything, moments like this tend to put things into perspective. There’s already been speculation about where their relationship could go next, from engagement rumors to speculation about Jenner wanting more kids, but for now, they seem firmly in each other’s corner. And while award wins come and go, the bigger picture for both of them still feels very much in motion.

Chalamet has a busy 2026 movie schedule, with the highly anticipated Dune: Part III on the way. The upcoming sci-fi flick, which closes out the trilogy, is set to hit theaters on December 18, 2026.