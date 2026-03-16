Someone Caught Michael B. Jordan, Leonardo DiCaprio And Benicio Del Toro’s Emotional Moment After Sinners And One Battle Duked It Out

The 98th Academy Awards have officially come and gone from the 2026 TV Schedule, and Conan O’Brien absolutely crushed it with some genuinely great sketches throughout the night. Like most Oscar ceremonies, this one delivered big speeches, surprise wins and plenty of awkward moments. But, after Sinners and One Battle After Another spent the evening trading major wins and dominating the conversation, a candid interaction between Michael B. Jordan, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Benicio del Toro felt more memorable than much of what happened onstage.

The clip, shared by Us Weekly on Instagram, shows Jordan, DiCaprio, and del Toro embracing and congratulating each other after the ceremony. It’s a brief moment, but it says a lot. Jordan appears to be receiving congratulations following his big win, DiCaprio pulls him in for a full hug, and del Toro seems to kiss Jordan’s hand in a gesture that fans immediately interpreted as respect, affection or both.

A post shared by Us Weekly (@usweekly) A photo posted by on

Part of why the clip is so emotional is that Jordan had just won his first Oscar, taking Best Actor for his dual performance in Sinners. At the same time, One Battle After Another emerged as the night’s biggest overall winner, joining the ranks of Best Picture winners and finishing with six Oscars. In other words, these films really had spent the night duking it out.

Article continues below

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

The reactions under the clip quickly turned into their own little wave of Oscar-night discourse, only much sweeter than the usual “who was robbed?” debates. A lot of commenters fixated on how gracious DiCaprio seemed in the moment, while others were especially moved by del Toro appearing to kiss Jordan’s hand. And, yes, a lot of people just loved the overall vibe of mutual respect. Some of the standout comments included:

@lisaingmarinelli: “Leo is such a class act.”

“Leo is such a class act.” @marietta_369: “The way Benicio kiss the hand of Jordan. ❤️ He is blessing him.”

“The way Benicio kiss the hand of Jordan. ❤️ He is blessing him.” @saatattack: “Leo is an actor's actor. What a special moment between these 3 😍”

“Leo is an actor's actor. What a special moment between these 3 😍” @sqrl480: “When Leo fully embraced him and Benny kissing his had… 🥹❤️”

“When Leo fully embraced him and Benny kissing his had… 🥹❤️” @kat_cheairs: “Benicio is so kind! Met him once years ago. He radiated gentleness and light.”

“Benicio is so kind! Met him once years ago. He radiated gentleness and light.” @drkeyah: “That’s a REAL hug ❤️”

“That’s a REAL hug ❤️” @kathe_stahl: “Brotherhood ❤️”

“Brotherhood ❤️” @ebonyisthatdiva: “Well deserved 👏🏽 🙌🏽 Michael B Jordan”

That reaction makes even more sense when you consider what the night represented for everyone involved. Jordan’s Oscar win for Sinners was one of the most emotional highlights of the ceremony, while One Battle After Another still ended the night with the Academy’s biggest prize. So, even though the awards race had been fiercely competitive, all three actors had something meaningful to celebrate by the time the ceremony wrapped.

That’s probably why this backstage exchange lands so well. It feels like a reminder that after months of campaigning and one very intense night, there can still be plenty of room for generosity, admiration, and genuine respect between artists. Honestly, that may have been one of the best post-Oscars moments of the entire evening.

And the nice part is that fans can revisit both films themselves, since Sinners and One Battle After Another are streaming with an HBO Max subscription. On top of that, if you happened to miss the ceremony itself, the 98th Academy Awards are also available to stream with a Hulu subscription.