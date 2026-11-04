We Know Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Keep Moving Around. ‘Champagne Tastes’ Might Be Keeping Them From A Forever Home

The saga of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s move back to the UK continues because it’s being alleged that they’re having a tough time finding their forever home. At the moment, they’re reportedly living with friends, and now, it’s been alleged that their “champagne tastes” might be keeping them from growing roots for good.

So, it was recently reported that the couple and their kids are looking to move from the main house on a friend's property in the Cotswolds to property that’s on the estate. Meanwhile, according to this new report, the pair’s alleged taste for the richer things in life is causing a problem in their house hunt, as a source told Naughty But Nice :

They have champagne tastes, but the bank balance isn’t matching the ambition. They want a magnificent country estate where they can entertain, enjoy privacy and live the lifestyle they imagine for themselves. But a £10 million house is simply beyond their reach right now.

The report claims that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are having a hard time finding the funds to buy a £10 million property. Apparently, they are set on living in a Cotswolds home because it would be closer to King Charles. However, the money needed to do that is apparently a major hurdle they need to get over, as another source claimed:

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Their house hunt has effectively stalled. They haven’t found anything they both love that they can realistically afford. It’s extraordinary that a couple who talk so much about independence are once again relying on a billionaire friend to provide them with somewhere to live.

Now, all this is alleged, and we don’t know anything solid about how Markle and Prince Harry are doing financially.

It was reported earlier this summer that it cost the couple a pretty penny to use a private jet to move back to the UK. We also know there are allegedly plans for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to travel back to the United States for the holidays. When it comes to what they can and can’t afford to own home-wise, we don’t know much outside of what’s been claimed.

Apparently, they want to keep their home in Montecito, which is worth $14.5 million. If that’s true, the funds that could come from that aren’t really an option. So, their apparent desire to keep one foot in each place is a geography problem that could add to their financial issue, as one source alleged:

They want the best of both worlds, but maintaining two homes and two lifestyles costs a fortune. Buying a £10 million estate is only the beginning. Staff, security and maintenance would be enormous expenses.

Seemingly, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have a vision of the home they want. However, it’s the finances needed to attain it that are the issue. As one source said, their problem is that they need to find “someone willing to lend them the money” to get their dream home.

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