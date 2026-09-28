I Am All In On Tom Holland Making This Comic Moment He's Been Pitching Happen On The Big Screen

Almost two decades in, The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a well-oiled machine at this point. Folks have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order, and certain franchises have become fan favorites in the process. Chief among them is Tom Holland's Spider-Man movies (streaming with a Disney+ subscription), but the actor revealed one comic moment that he's been actively trying to see get the live-action treatment. To be honest, I'd love to see it.

The most recent MCU title was Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which broke records at the box office and showed how passionate fans continue to be about Holland's Peter Parker. During an interview with Bleeding Cool, the 30 year-old actor revealed that he actively tried to get one comic book moment into his latest Marvel movie, saying:

My favourite moment, and I tried to get it into this movie, Destin, and you'll remember this, is in Ultimate Spider-Man. He is on his way to fight Doc Ock, and Kraven shows up and kind of throws a bit of a spanner in the works. And you think as you're reading it, they're like, oh, there's about to be this, like, massive action sequence between Spider-Man and Kraven. And it completely, like, undercuts the tension, because Spider-Man just punches him once and essentially, like, buries him in the ground.

Honestly, this would be pretty iconic. The Spider-Man movies have had plenty of thrilling action and plot twists, but he hasn't had the chance to unceremoniously stop a fight before it begins with one punch. After reading Holland's description, I have to admit that now I want to see this happen in an upcoming Marvel movie.

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It does feel like this quick scene could have happened during Brand New Day. While Peter couldn't punch Sadie Sink's Jean Grey, this moment could have happened in the Act 1 montage of Spider-Man kicking butt in the years since No Way Home's twist ending. Later in the same interview, Tom Holland spoke more about how long he's campaigned for it on the big screen, offering:

And I just remember reading that before the first movie, before Spider-Man: Homecoming. And I've been pitching that idea for over a decade. I just, I always loved that moment. And the Ultimate Spider-Man for me is the series that I resonated with the most and the one that I pulled the most inspiration from. And that particular moment always makes me laugh out loud when I revisit it…

There's always plenty of comedic beats in the MCU's Spider-Man movies, so this doesn't feel totally off brand to happen on the big screen. Alas, the Odyssey actor hasn't gotten the chance to end a fight with one quick punch to the face. Hopefully this moment gets to happen before Holland ends his tenure as everyone's favorite wall crawler.

The fandom is already curious about when Tom Holland will return to the big screen as Peter Parker, with Brand New Day's credits scene seemingly hinting at a role in Secret Wars. Although given Marvel's tight security, fans are largely in the dark.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is in theaters now and the next Marvel movie will be Avengers: Doomsday on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. We'll just have to wait and see if/when we get confirmation about Holland's return.