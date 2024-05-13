Will More Inside Out Sequels Happen? Amy Poehler Just Answered The Major Question Fans Have Had About Riley

Nearly a decade has passed since the release of Inside Out, one of the best-ranked Pixar Movies . In 2015, the first movie brought the vibrant spectrum of human emotions to life on the big screen, marking itself as a film and a cultural moment. Given its impact, it seems inevitable that Pixar would pursue a sequel. Among all potential Pixar continuations, the story of Riley stands out the most. The original film concludes with a compelling setup for more: Joy and Sadness have found harmony, yet a prominently displayed 'PUBERTY' button foreshadows significant changes ahead. With the upcoming Inside Out 2 fast approaching the 2024 movie schedule , Amy Poehler addresses a burning question from fans: will there be more Inside Out films?

Recently, the comedian and voice behind the ever-optimistic Joy weighed in on the future possibilities of more movies in the franchise. In an interview with Empire Magazine (via IndieWire), the former SNL star says she’d like to see many more movies following Riley’s entire life story. She stated to the publication:

I just think that they should make these films like Seven Up, every couple of years in Riley's life. A young adult, and a young mother, and I think a middle-aged person – everyone's having these very distinct new emotions that are showing up all the time.

The Mean Girls veteran actress is referring to the Up series of documentaries. The concept of applying this documentary’s approach to a Pixar film series focused on Riley is genuinely intriguing. Like the documentary series that begins with Seven Up! and revisits its subjects every seven years to explore their evolving lives, a Pixar series could similarly follow Riley as she navigates various life stages. This approach would allow audiences to grow alongside her, experiencing the shifting landscape of emotions and life events from childhood through adulthood. Each sequel could highlight significant milestones in her life.

The trailer for Inside Out 2 was released recently, introducing us to all the new emotions. According to the film's director, new emotions popping up were vital to the film’s narrative. Filmmaker Kelsey Mann shared insights during an IndieWire interview last month that aligned closely with Poehler's vision. Reflecting on his own experiences, Mann articulated the emotional underpinnings that are shaping this upcoming sequel:

I hated everyone looking at me. And I think it’s about the new emotions that come up at this age. You’re suddenly self-aware, and you’re extremely self-conscious. You start to look at yourself and see nothing but flaws. I was thinking, ‘Am I really worth all this celebrating?’ That’s what we want to do with this film. And that’s why we think it’s worth telling, and that’s why we think it’s important, especially now. We want teens to look at themselves in the mirror and love what they see, both inside and out.

Mann’s vision for the upcoming Disney movie seems to extend the narrative beyond mere entertainment, aiming for a poignant impact on its audience, particularly teenagers struggling with self-image and acceptance. The original film was a surprisingly thoughtful take on depression , so the thematic depth the moviemakers at Pixar are trying to achieve with the sequel suggests that future sequels could similarly tackle relevant issues through the lens of personal growth and emotional well-being.

We may have a bit of a wait for more emotions to debut in future installments, but we don’t have much longer to wait for Inside Out 2, which hits theaters on June 14th. You can revisit the original film streaming with a Disney+ subscription .