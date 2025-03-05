Jack Antonoff Was Sitting Next To Margaret Qualley When Demi Moore Lost The Oscar For Best Actress, And Fans Can't Get Enough Of His Reaction

The roster of 2025 Oscar winners proves once again that surprises can happen at any time, anywhere, especially when live TV is involved. Margaret Qualley’s husband Jack Antonoff learned that lesson over the weekend, as he was sitting with the rest of the cheering section for Qualley’s film with Demi Moore, The Substance.

When one of the biggest Academy Awards upsets saw Anora’s Mikey Madison win the award for Best Actress, the music mogul’s reaction became something to talk about. It’s kind of fitting that the first Oscars ever live streamed for those with a Hulu subscription would be the ceremony that would give us the chance to relive this moment.

Making the rounds on social media is this moment where Jack Antonoff, upon the announcement of Ms. Madison’s victory seems to say, “Ooh.” Don’t take our word for it though, as the evidence is presented right here, before your very eyes:

One could debate whether Demi Moore or Mikey Madison should have been the victor of the night, and fans are surely still doing just that. What can’t be questioned is Mr. Antonoff’s genuine surprise. Also worth noting is the fact that right after he had his own moment of shock, he then looked at Ms. Moore, probably to gauge her reaction to what had just happened.

That’s just one of the many things that inspired personal takes from viewers and industry types alike. Another sticking point was, of course, how the In Memoriam segment failed to mention the late Tony Todd , as well as Michelle Trachtenberg. Not to mention, this was the night that Hulu’s Oscar livestream debacle dropped the ball in failing to show the last two awards of the night, one of which was the Best Actress trophy.

(Image credit: Mubi)

However it wasn’t all negative, as there were sweet moments like that sweet Social Network red carpet reunion between Jesse Eisenberg and Andrew Garfield. Not to mention whether you were a winner or a loser, you had an adorable Conan O’Brien snack box under your seat. It all just ties into the fact that again, anything and everything can happen on Oscar night; and there’s always a good chance that the cameras will catch it.

Considering Jack Antonoff’s connection to The Substance, his check in on Demi Moore's reaction seems like the reflex of a concerned friend, as opposed to just a standard lookie loo. In moments such as these, that's all we can really hope for.

While it is an honor to be nominated, it does sting to see someone else walk away with the prize. It's a human instinct that's only amplified due to the head of steam Moore's awards chances had built after her 2025 Golden Globes win. Though the night didn't go her way, at least The Substance star does have one hell of a performance to use as her calling card for whatever comes next; which could easily see her returning to the big show sooner than later.