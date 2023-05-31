Insider Reveals Why Vin Diesel Is Allegedly Displeased With His New Fast Co-Star Jason Momoa

The Fast & Furious franchise is easily one of the most lucrative entertainment properties ever created, as it’s generated billions of dollars for Universal Pictures since its inception. That high level of success hasn’t shielded it from behind-the-scenes drama, however, particularly beef among the FF cast and crew. Leading man Vin Diesel has been embroiled in some of that controversy over the years and, according to reports, he apparently has an issue with one of his co-stars now. And the person who Diesel is allegedly displeased with is none other than Jason Momoa , who just joined the “family” after starring in Fast X .

What’s Being Said About Vin Diesel And Jason Momoa?

Jason Momoa – who’s starred in movies like Aquaman and Dune – has become one of the most sought-after stars in all of Hollywood. And in addition to having the charisma of a true star, he’s also amassed a devoted fanbase that flocks to his films. With those details in mind, some may be surprised to hear that Vin Diesel purportedly has a problem with him. According to RadarOnline , Diesel believes that Momoa is a major reason why Fast X underwhelmed critics and is unhappy with a specific consensus among pundits:

Vin is embarrassed Jason is being branded the only bright spot in the film and stealing his thunder in the franchise he built himself.

It’s true that Fast X received less-than-stellar reviews , but the Slumberland actor’s turn as the villainous and over-the-top Dante Reyes has been praised by fans and critics alike. Yet per a source, the Dominic Toretto actor has been telling those in his inner circle that his co-star’s “scene-stealing” and “over-acting” was detrimental to the movie’s critical reception. The insider went on to claim that jealousy factors into the reported spat:

Jason knows he’s the flavor of the moment and Vin’s jealous of him. But he doesn’t appreciate Vin trying to poison the public against him. This has the potential to be Hollywood’s next biggest feud.

This report definitely needs to be taken with a grain of salt. The latest FF flick does hold a 54% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes , as of this writing. Yet historically, Vin Diesel has always emphasized that he makes these movies for the fans, who’ve pushed the tenth installment to an 85% audience score on RT. We definitely can’t confirm just how legit these feud claims are but, if they’re true, this could become ugly like the last BTS tiff.

What Went Down Between Vin Diesel And Dwayne Johnson?

Those who followed the long and winding road that came with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Vin Diesel’s beef surely know that it got very bumpy. The feud became public when Johnson took to social media and referred to some of his co-stars as “candy asses” after they were allegedly unprofessional. After the wrestler-turned-actor’s exit from the main series, he and Diesel dropped different thoughts on their falling-out, attributing it to varying elements like “tough love” and the differences in their personalities. However, the two would later settle their differences, as Johnson returned for Fast X . This was apparently the result of a “peace treaty” brokered by director Louis Leterrier.