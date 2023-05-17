Fast X Reviews Are Here, See What Critics Are Saying About Jason Momoa’s Role In The Fast And Furious Franchise
Who's racing to the theater this weekend?
The Fast & Furious franchise has been entertaining moviegoers for over 20 years now with its street racing, high-stakes heists and themes of family. From what we know about Fast X, family loyalty will certainly come into play in the 10th installment of the series, with Jason Momoa joining the universe as Dante Reyes, son of Hernan Reyes, who was killed by Dwayne Johnson’s Luke Hobbs in Fast Five. Fast X will see Dante trying to make Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family pay for their role in his father’s death, and with the blockbuster hitting theaters in just a couple of days, the reviews are in to give us an idea of what to expect.
First reactions to the 10th Fast & Furious movie were positive, with audiences praising what Jason Momoa adds to the stacked Fast X cast. Let’s get straight to the reviews, and we’re keeping it SPOILER FREE here, so have no fear as we kick things off with CinemaBlend’s review of Fast X. Eric Eisenberg rates the movie 3.5 stars out of 5, saying that while this installment beats out the previous two movies, there’s still a “whole lot of dumb.” Dante, however, is the best villain to ever come out of the franchise. Eisenberg continues:
Kristy Puchko of Mashable says Fast X is stuffed with the plot twists, big stars and bonkers action we’ve come to expect, and Jason Momoa is deliciously evil, tapping into a freedom of expression that distinguishes him from the series’ other characters. The review continues:
Simon Thompson of The Playlist rates the flick a B- for being an “absurdly fun popcorn movie,” and says watching Jason Momoa’s performance is worth the price of admission, even for those who have never seen a Fast & Furious movie. From the review:
Ryan Oquiza of Rappler says that if you’re able to rein in your expectations and be open to plenty of absurdity, there is a lot to enjoy about Fast X. However, with this being just Part 1 of the franchise’s conclusion, the story goes unfinished, and in regards to action, it doesn’t bring anything new to the genre. According to the critic:
Molly Freeman of ScreenRant also calls the movie “flawed but fun,” noting that the script serves more as an excuse to jump from one action scene to the next. However, Jason Momoa is a blast to watch as Dante, Freeman says, and in a franchise that has become known for its action and stunts, rather than its dialogue, Fast X exceeds all expectations. She continues:
If you’ve been waiting for the return of Dom’s found family to see where the newest blockbuster falls in the ranking of Fast and Furious movies, the time has finally come, with Fast X hitting the big screen on Friday, May 19. If you need a refresher on the franchise and want to check out all of the previous F&F films in order, here’s where the movies are available to stream. Also be sure to see what else is headed our way soon with our 2023 Movie Calendar.
