Fast X Reviews Are Here, See What Critics Are Saying About Jason Momoa’s Role In The Fast And Furious Franchise

The Fast & Furious franchise has been entertaining moviegoers for over 20 years now with its street racing, high-stakes heists and themes of family. From what we know about Fast X , family loyalty will certainly come into play in the 10th installment of the series, with Jason Momoa joining the universe as Dante Reyes, son of Hernan Reyes , who was killed by Dwayne Johnson ’s Luke Hobbs in Fast Five. Fast X will see Dante trying to make Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family pay for their role in his father’s death, and with the blockbuster hitting theaters in just a couple of days, the reviews are in to give us an idea of what to expect.

First reactions to the 10th Fast & Furious movie were positive, with audiences praising what Jason Momoa adds to the stacked Fast X cast . Let’s get straight to the reviews, and we’re keeping it SPOILER FREE here, so have no fear as we kick things off with CinemaBlend’s review of Fast X . Eric Eisenberg rates the movie 3.5 stars out of 5, saying that while this installment beats out the previous two movies, there’s still a “whole lot of dumb.” Dante, however, is the best villain to ever come out of the franchise. Eisenberg continues:

He is the franchise's version of The Joker, blending flamboyance with sadism and a smile, and while the plotting at which he is the center is ridiculous, it's made digestible by the character's ludicrousness. You do wonder why Dante waited so long to execute his bloodthirsty plan and how he is able to get oh so many bombs everywhere he needs them to be, but the totality of the chaos he unleashes ends up being satisfying enough for one to look past those queries.

Kristy Puchko of Mashable says Fast X is stuffed with the plot twists, big stars and bonkers action we’ve come to expect, and Jason Momoa is deliciously evil, tapping into a freedom of expression that distinguishes him from the series’ other characters. The review continues:

Where they stride, he skips into action. They scowl or smirk. He beams with a cartoonishly broad grin, whether he's threatening the lives of children or the whole of the Vatican. Dom's crew favors a lot of bald heads, glistening in the sun and streetlights. Momoa not only brings his signature long locks to the role but also dons them in scunchied space-buns, while delivering a villain monologue and doing a deadly pedicure. It's madcap mayhem, and it's divine, giving this 22-year-old franchise a breath of fresh — if not air — then laughing gas.

Simon Thompson of The Playlist rates the flick a B- for being an “absurdly fun popcorn movie,” and says watching Jason Momoa’s performance is worth the price of admission, even for those who have never seen a Fast & Furious movie. From the review:

Momoa, under the encouraging eye of director Louis Leterrier, goes all in on creating a villain who is as flamboyant as he is menacing, stealing every scene he’s in. He’s fabulously megalomaniacal, part Joker and part pantomime baddie, mining the dark tones and comedy beats like his life depends on it. Momoa is always best when he is having fun with his acting, and what Fast X has given him is a role of a lifetime. The actor, who has described Dante as someone with ‘daddy issues’ and ‘sadistic, androgynous and a bit of a peacock,’ embodies and embraces those qualities flawlessly. Even though it is Vin Diesel’s at the top of this franchise’s Totem Pole, Fast X is Momoa’s movie. He is a revelationary riot.

Ryan Oquiza of Rappler says that if you’re able to rein in your expectations and be open to plenty of absurdity, there is a lot to enjoy about Fast X. However, with this being just Part 1 of the franchise’s conclusion, the story goes unfinished, and in regards to action, it doesn’t bring anything new to the genre. According to the critic:

Fast X’s focus is action, loads of it. Many of which you’ve seen from Mission Impossible, DC, James Bond, and even past Fast films. It’s like listening to a band’s greatest hits album, but only to realize that they are running out of original ideas. And so Fast X is not really a film about anything new. It’s a film about ideas that work and ideas that are crafted to please the broadest consumer base.

Molly Freeman of ScreenRant also calls the movie “flawed but fun,” noting that the script serves more as an excuse to jump from one action scene to the next. However, Jason Momoa is a blast to watch as Dante, Freeman says, and in a franchise that has become known for its action and stunts, rather than its dialogue, Fast X exceeds all expectations. She continues:

Fast X is certainly a must-watch for any die-hard fan of the franchise. Though it may not live up to the heights of some of the franchise's past films, it's an entertaining action thrill ride from start to finish, one that will surely keep you hooked. Even casual viewers will find entertainment in the action set pieces, and thanks to flashbacks, it's fairly easy to jump into Fast X even for those who might have missed a previous movie or two. Though it's a little bit more over-the-top even in a franchise known for this very thing, Fast X is another fun and exciting ride tailor-made for the summer movie season.