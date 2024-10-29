What Iron Man's Jon Favreau And Robert Downey Jr.'s Relationship Is Like In Real Life, According To Both Stars

The first Iron Man movie was a huge movie in the history of Hollywood for more reasons than you may realize. Yes, it’s the movie that launched the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it was also the movie that turned Robert Downey Jr. into an A-list movie star and Jon Favreau into one of the top filmmakers in the world. It’s not surprising the two bonded over the experience.

Robert Downey Jr. and Jon Favreau have a number of relationships on and off screen, but in reality, the two have become close friends. The pair spoke previously to Forbes about their relationship and Favreau, who famously fought to cast Downey as Tony Stark when the studio was unsure, says Downey has since done the same for him. Favreau explained…

We’ve been sort of trading off believing in each other and giving each other opportunities throughout the process. The fact is we recognize something in each other that we appreciate and we know that it’s a nice thing to do, but honestly it’s the best thing to do for the project, always.

Behind the scenes, Favreau directed Downey in the first two Iron Man movies. On screen Favreau plays Tony Stark’s employee but also his friend. In reality, it seems clear the two are true friends, who have continued to support each other throughout their careers. Favreau moved on from Marvel to becoming one of the architects of the modern Star Wars franchise. Downey has become one of the most in-demand actors across Hollywood who recently won an Academy Award.

But the friendship between Downey and Favreau is more than just friends. Downey himself says the pair are like brothers, not just in their closeness but in the way the two of them can occasionally have disagreements. Downey said…

Close enough to be like brothers. Which also means you get all that other stuff. You get all that like, ‘I kind of resent you because you weren’t really hearing me.’ I’m not going to say we have the same shrink because that’s no one’s business, understand... But we do give parenting tips to each other.

At this point it doesn’t really seem like either Downey or Favreau need the other to help them with opportunities. Both of them have plenty of opportunities, but that’s because of the success the two have had with those opportunities they were given early on. Both stars have continued to find success and it seems sure that each of them has enjoyed watching the other succeed. As Favreau puts it…

It’s been really gratifying.

With Robert Downey Jr. returning to the MCU, and Favreau’s Happy Hogan still part of it, appearing as recently as Deadpool & Wolverine, the two friends may find themselves together once again.