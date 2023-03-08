Star Wars’ Jon Favreau Teases How The Sequel Trilogy Will Influence Future Movies
The Mandalorian's Jon Favreau thinks the sequel trilogy could be important to Star Wars' future.
There are popular movie franchise, and then there’s Star Wars. Generations of moviegoers have grown up with galaxy far, far away, resulting in a ton of super passionate fans. And while the property continues to expand thanks to live-action shows on Disney+, it’s unclear when the franchise might return to theaters. And Jon Favreau recently teased how the sequel trilogy will influence future movie projects.
Jon Favreau is the man behind The Mandalorian, which was the first and is by far the most popular live-action Star Wars show on Disney+. We’re currently in the midst of Season 3, but fans are eager for information as to what’s coming next on the big screen. Favreau recently spoke to Moovy TV, and talked about how the sequel trilogy can still be mined for new stories. In his words:
Some points were made here. While Star Wars fans watched how the sequel trilogy ended the Skywalker Saga forever, there are plenty of more stories than surround that specific time in the timeline. After all, the galaxy presumably wasn’t in neverending piece after Palpatine and his forces were killed for good.
Jon Favreau’s comments came as he was promoting Season 3 of The Mandalorian. That beloved show is set around five years after Return of the Jedi, and helps to bridge the gap between trilogies. Although he believes there’s a ton to explore following the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Indeed, fans definitely have qustions about theories about what happened next.
Unfortunately, it’s still unclear as to exactly when production will begin on the next Star Wars movie, let alone when it’ll actually be released in theaters. Lucasfilm has announced a number of projects, some of which are seemingly trapped in development hell. Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron was originally going to be the first movie in theaters, but it’s been put on indefinite hold. Then there’s Taika Waititi’s movie, although it’s unclear if he’s actually developing the blockbuster or not.
Give just how wildly successful The Mandalorian has been, there are plenty of Star Wars fans out there who want to see Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni to collaborate on a big screen project for the franchise. It’s unclear if that’ll ever happen, but they clearly have an idea of what works in the franchise, and what the audience wants to see.
The Mandalorian is airing new episodes Wednesdays on Disney+. Be sure to check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
