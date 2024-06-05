Is Martin Lawrence Ill? The Star Responded After Video Of Bad Boys Co-Star Will Smith Helping Him Set Tongues Wagging

The Bad Boys: Ride or Die release date is almost here. But while fans are certainly looking forward to seeing Will Smith and Martin Lawrence team up once again, those fans were recently given a scare when it was suggested Lawrence might not be well. However, the actor himself says not to worry, everything is fine.

Martin Lawrence and Will Smith have been everywhere promoting the fourth Bad Boys movie over the last few weeks, but a couple of those appearances have had fans concerned about Lawrence. In a video posted by ET during the Los Angeles premiere of the film, Smith seemed to be assisting Lawrence in walking. During an interview on the same press tour, Lawrence appeared to be slurring his words.

Smith and Lawrence both sat down to speak with New York radio station Hot 97 where Lawrence was asked about how he was doing. He assured people that he was “all good” and that people didn’t need to worry about him, saying…

I’m fine. I’m in God’s hands. I’m blessed. I’m waking up every day. I’m all good. I’m all good. No need for people to be concerned.

This may help some of Martin Lawrence’s fans rest easy. The comedian doesn’t address either of the specific issues that were captured on film, so if there’s an explanation for what was seen on video, we don’t have it. Press junkets for movies are long days in a row, so the idea that the 59-year-old was simply tired certainly wouldn’t be all that surprising. Smith and Lawrence do talk about just how big everything surrounding this movie has been, so it’s likely been exhausting.

Many in the comments of the original video suggest that Martin Lawrence was known to have had a stroke, but that’s not quite true. 25 years ago Lawrence suffered from a severe bout of heat stroke while exercising and trying to lose weight for a role. He was in a coma for three days as a result. It’s been quite a while since that happened, however, and there's been no indication of adverse effects, so it’s unlikely it's related to any issues he may allegedly be having now.

Ironically Bad Boys: Ride or Die includes a health scare for Martin Lawrence's character that may only feed the flames of concern for the actor himself. It's also possible that the recent health battle from Jamie Foxx has fans on high alert for anything that might signal distress.

The fourth Bad Boys film is being generally praised by critics. Although, CinemaBlend's Bad Boys: Ride or Die review is less than thrilled with the film. The movie is expected to have a solid opening weekend. Bad Boys For Life was a massive hit and the new film will hopefully continue the trend.

Whatever may or may not be going on with Martin Lawrence, he certainly seems to be in pretty good shape in this interview, and he has been doing all the press ahead of Bad Boys: Ride or Die. If there were real issues going on, we might expect Lawrence wouldn’t be on the front lines of promoting the movie. The Bad Boys return to the screen this weekend.