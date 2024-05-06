Is Vin Diesel's New Riddick Sequel Actually Finally Happening After Years Of Teasing It

It’s been a little over a year since Riddick: Furya’s most recent announcement put the Vin Diesel sequel on the horizon. This made the movie feel a lot closer to happening, since Diesel’s 2015 reveal of a planned Riddick four-quel and TV series was been followed by a lot of teases but not a lot of movement. For a franchise that some put alongside the best sci-fi movies, pure belief has tended to this series' flame.

Now, it looks as though that faith may be rewarded, as the next chapter in Riddick’s chronicles looks like it’s finally happening after almost a decade of teasing. The latest news came from Variety , which states that Riddick: Furya will start shooting this summer on August 26.

Vin Diesel is coming back as Richard B. Riddick with writer/director David Twohy continuing his duties in both of those jobs. As for where this project will be taking this rowdy roadshow, “Germany, Spain and the UK” have been mentioned as the shooting locations on the docket.

Unfortunately, we don’t have a solid release window set for this Riddick resurrection. What we do have are the following story notes about Furya from the trade report:

In “Riddick: Furya,” Riddick finally returns to his homeworld, a place he barely remembers and one he fears might be left in ruins. But there, he finds other Furyans fighting for their existence against a new monster — and some of these Furyans are more like Riddick than he could have ever imagined.

New imposing monsters, a long awaited homecoming, and heavy competition trying to outgun the hero we were introduced to in Pitch Black. If that’s not a Riddick movie, I frankly don’t know what is. And even though Riddick 4’s development history has seen quite a bit of time separating us from 2013’s Riddick, I’d like to think that I still have enough fond memories of that ass kicking journey to know what such a picture entails.

The timing of this announcement feels right, as Fast 11’s new release date seems to have given Diesel a gap in his schedule. Perhaps that’s the magic situation that needed to take shape for Riddick: Furya to make its way into reality. And speaking of the Fast Saga’s latest release strategy, I’m willing to guess that a potential 2025 release date may be in play.

That hypothesis comes from the simple fact that next year will mark the 25th anniversary of Vin Diesel’s first time slipping on his special goggles and saving his party from whatever stood in their way. But again, there’s no official date marked down for release, and even if there was, there’s no way of telling what potential delays could crop up .

All we know at this point is that Riddick: Furya is in the works and closer to happening than ever before. Now, all we need is someone to develop a worthy tie-in video game that can hold its own against The Chronicles of Riddick: Escape from Butcher Bay and that sweet nostalgia can flow once more.