It's Bikini Weather In Australia, And Of Course Sydney Sweeney Rocked The Look After Anyone But You's Premiere
It's summer down under.
The U.S. winter time is a great time to be in Australia, as Anyone But You actress Sydney Sweeney well knows. Last year, she’d headed down under to film the rom-com with Glen Powell in February and into March, and there were a lot of bikinis involved in the making of the movie. Turns out, wearing a bikini is apparently a must in the AU even when one isn’t filming an upcoming movie release.
December through February is actually summer in the southern hemisphere and Sydney Sweeney certainly took advantage of the climes, rocking a bikini in her return to the country. She captioned the post “I’m backkkkkk,” referencing her return to Australia after she filmed there last year. Take a look.
A gorgeous look at the water views from her balcony makes me realize how much nicer it is to have summertime in January than the misty, wet, sleety stuff I'm currently seeing out my window right now. Sydney Sweeney may have come to Australia for the Anyone But You premiere, but she doubtless stayed for those views.
It’s unclear if the star is still in Australia. She’d headed down under for the late December premiere of Anyone But You (sans her co-star Powell) and had appeared on the red carpet at that event with director Will Gluck. You may remember this as Sweeney’s sheer dress moment. After that event, the actress was seen skiing a few days later and taking in the site with pal Karina Kovsky, so she's spent time recently enjoying the best of all the weather the world has to offer.
The actress may have a bit of a break right now from filming, but that won’t be lasting very long. Not only has Euphoria Season 3 already been announced, but production should be starting this year for a 2024 release. In the meantime, Sweeney is also a major part of the Madame Web cast and should be doing press in support of the Sony Spider-Man spinoff’s release coming up soon. It's going to be a big year, so I'm happy she's getting the chance to relax while Anyone But You keeps quietly raking in money at the box office.
Jessica Rawden is Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. She’s been kicking out news stories since 2007 and joined the full-time staff in 2014. She oversees news content, hiring and training for the site, and her areas of expertise include theme parks, rom-coms, Hallmark (particularly Christmas movie season), reality TV, celebrity interviews and primetime. She loves a good animated movie. Jessica has a Masters in Library Science degree from Indiana University, and used to be found behind a reference desk most definitely not shushing people. She now uses those skills in researching and tracking down information in very different ways.
