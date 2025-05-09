After Alexandra Daddario Rocked A Cotton Candy Dress, Sydney Sweeney Wore The Perfect Pink Version

We’re almost a week removed from the 2025 Met Gala , but Sydney Sweeney can’t stop and won’t stop sharing her A+ fashion. It couldn’t be more different from her refined black gown she wore at the huge celebrity event. Sweeney just got all dolled up for a Samsung Mobile partnership she has going on, and this time she’s channelling the cotton candy dress trend.

Last week, Alexandra Daddario stunned in a purple dress shaped like cotton candy in her latest social media post, and now her The White Lotus Season 1 co-star Sydney Sweeney seems to be channeling the same sort of dessert. Check it out:

(Image credit: Instagram/Sydney Sweeney)

On Friday, Sweeney shared a series of photos of herself on the set of some kind of shoot for Samsung wearing a perfectly pink version of a cotton candy dress that’s a lot more fringey than puffy tulle. The actress teased her fans that she was on set with Samsung shooting “something really exciting” and to “stay tuned.” What could her gorgeous new look be for?

(Image credit: Instagram/Sydney Sweeney)

Well, we do know that Samsung Mobile is announcing the “slimmest Galaxy S Series ever,” per the company’s Instagram . So we have a feeling Sweeney has earned herself yet another branding partnership here, but why the pink dress? Will the latest Galaxy phone have a cotton candy pink version? The line of phones has been ignoring the shade for sometime.

Barbiecore season may have long passed following it really blowing up in 2023 with the release of Barbie, but Sweeney has been rocking a lot of pink in recent months for a variety of occasions. Back in February, she wore a mini pink ombré dress with pretty white flowers on it while celebrating Paris Hilton’s birthday, and for the Vanity Fair Oscars party, she wore a light pink gown . The actress clearly is a pink gal, and it always looks great on her.

No matter what it’s for, Sydney Sweeney is definitely making a look that could easily look ridiculous and have the opposite effect. The dress could easily be mistaken for something Glinda the Good from Wicked might rock, but somehow Sydney Sweeney has us wanting to wear big poofy tulle, and somehow not look like a ball of fluff.

Sydney Sweeney’s list of brand deals seems to be growing all the time, as she also has partnered with Miu Miu, Armani Beauty, Laneige, HeyDude, Ford and Kérastase. All that, plus she’s got 2025 movies on the way like a thriller called Echo Valley with Julianne Moore, the adaptation of The Housemaid alongside Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar, and the Christy Martin biopic.

We’re curious if the cotton candy dress will continue to pick up steam after the two White Lotus stunners wore the look in the matter of the same month.