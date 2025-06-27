Sydney Sweeney Looked Stunning In Her Goddess-Like Little Black Romper, But Her Ethereal Floral Gown Was The Big Showstopper
She can literally pull off anything.
Lately, Sydney Sweeney’s looks have been giving goddess, and her last two fits perfectly prove that point in very different ways. On the heels of Echo Valley premiering on the 2025 movie schedule, she made her way to Venice for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sànchez’s wedding. While there, she’s sported a little black romper and a showstopping floral gown.
Move Over Little Black Dress, Sydney Sweeney Is Rocking A Little Black Romper
Let’s start with the more casual of Sweeney’s two looks. While walking the streets of Venice on Friday, the actress was spotted wearing a black Chloé V-neck silk jumpsuit, Balenciaga sunglasses and Miu Miu buckle slingback heels, via Town and Country. It’s an effortless and summery ensemble, take a look:
Now, the little black dress is always in style. However, it’s been having a major moment recently, thanks to Florence Pugh’s unique take on the LBD, Millie Bobby Brown’s little black dress that worked for day and night, and more. Don’t get me wrong, I love all these fashion moments. But I’m particularly in love with this romper. It’s so flowey and goddess-like, and truly perfect for a summer day in Italy.
However, the real showstopper of this day of fashion was 100% the outfit we’re going to discuss next.
Then, She Stunned Everyone Again With An Ethereal Floral Gown
While Sweeney’s romper look was giving goddess, the next outfit she wore was giving fairy. For Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s pre-wedding party, per Page Six, she wore a floor-length flowing baby pink dress that featured green leaves and pink flowers. Take a look:
A post shared by molly dickson (@mollyddickson)
A photo posted by on
That video came from the Anyone But You star’s stylist, Molly Dickson. In her Instagram post about the outfit, she noted that the dress was archival Elie Saab from SS2004. They paired the dress with pink nails, sparkling glam and big pink earrings.
Truly, she looks like an ethereal fairy princess, and I’m obsessed.
This ensemble also adds to a year full of fabulous gowns for the Euphoria actress. While promoting The Housemaid in April, she wore a gorgeous corseted white dress. Then, at Echo Valley’s premiere a few weeks ago, she put on a brilliant red ball gown that was absolutely stunning.
With every formal look, she shows off a new side of her style, and I can’t get over the range that's on display. Sydney Sweeney truly can pull off anything! And as she proved here, that includes everything from little black rompers to ethereal pink dresses.
This versatility also extends to her acting. Sweeney just released the aforementioned thriller Echo Valley, and now those with an Apple TV+ subscription can stream it. Then, later this year, she'll star in the adaptation of The Housemaid. She's also working on a biopic about Christy Martin and Season 3 of Ehphoria.
So, in both acting and fashion, she fearlessly dives into bold and different projects and outfits that show off her range, and I always love to see it.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
