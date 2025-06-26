Sydney Sweeney's Partnership With Baskin-Robbins Is Sweet, But Her Barbiecore Outfits Are Sweeter

Sydney Sweeney has been having a fruitful summer and an even more fashionable year. Just before summer kicked off, Sweeney announced her Dr. Squatch bathwater soap deal . Now, not even a month later, she announced her sugary sweet collab with the national ice cream shop, Baskin-Robbins. But the Barbiecore wardrobe is the notable cherry on top of this impending delicious partnership.

It’s not the first time Sweeney showed out in a killer Barbiecore look (for Anyone But You ) , but what she wore for the ad with the classic 31 scoop shop would make the Mattel icon proud. Especially so after we’ve seen the Euphoria actress already rock a gorgeous red Vera Wang gown and an icy blue Miu Miu cold shoulder showstopper this year! From more casual streetwear looks to a cute fitted Peter Pan collared peplum dress and even a comfy late-night sweatsuit, the A-lister nailed all of the pink fits. Check it out below:

A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney) A photo posted by on

Honestly, some of those pieces could easily be in Barbie’s wardrobe, and as another blonde hair icon, Sweeney took them on with ease. All they’re missing is a beachy backdrop like the ones pictured alongside the Immaculate alum’s spring break-ready bikini . Still, though, I don’t know what I love the most, whether it's that fitted top or the fun structured dress.

However, it’s a nice change of pace to see a brighter project of hers amid the recently released Echo Valley, streaming with an Apple TV+ subscription and ahead of the adaptation of Freida McFadden's The Housemaid (both are thrillers), no matter how small.

But I wasn’t the only one who was sweet on the pink-accented collaboration with something to say. The comment section was full of fans, including BR and its business partner in crime, who often share a store. In addition, a third blonde icon showed up to hype the temporary summer associates, along with general praise from ice cream and Sweeney lovers:

"thank YOU for being the sweetest 🤭" - baskinrobbins

"And I’ll be impatiently waiting until then" - dunkin

😍- parishilton

"Fav actress + fav dessert 🙌 let’s go!" - sweeneysadore

"absolutely iconic 💕✨"- marymac_n_cheese

Clearly, the vibes for the coming summertime treat are anything but icy. The joint Instagram post highlights the small, special, limited-time menu hitting stores July 1. Offerings include two treats, both of which are rainbow sherbet-based, including a chocolate-dipped waffle cone adorned with rainbow sprinkles and mini gummy bears, along with a sherbet and Starry blended fizzy drink (also with mini gummy bears).

While I’d much rather see the long-awaited Euphoria Season 3 come out in a couple of days, I will certainly settle for a fun Baskin-Robbins x Sydney Sweeney dessert during these hot months. That’s especially true due to the stellar Barbiecore display and the near-future palate cleanser between the aforementioned thrillers attached to the 2025 movie calendar .