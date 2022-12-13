Madame Web: What To Know About Sony's Upcoming Marvel Movie

So far, Sony’s own shared universe of Spider-Man characters (I think I said that right this time) has primarily put the spotlight on the some of Peter Parker’s greatest foes — such as the title characters of Venom and its sequel, 2022’s Morbius, or the upcoming Kraven the Hunter. However, there is a Marvel movie in the works that will, instead, focus on someone who we can confidently call an ally of the webslinger and is known as Madame Web.

If this is the first time you are hearing about this upcoming superhero movie or even the first time you have ever heard of its titular character, fear not, as we intend to untangle any web of confusion currently surrounding you right here and right now. The following is all the most basic facts you need to know about the Madame Web movie — starting with when to expect it to swing into theaters.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Madame Web Comes To Theaters February 2024

The 2023 movie release schedule is stacked from end to end with an overwhelming variety of comic book adaptations. Luckily, Madame Web will not have to compete with any of them.

In fact, the film is currently set to be the first superhero movie to come out in the year of 2024 (including both upcoming Marvel movies as well as upcoming DC movies in consideration) and, more specifically, will hit theaters on Friday, February 16. According to Variety, Madame Web was initially planned for an October 2023 release until Sony pushed Kraven the Hunter back from its original January slate into its place.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Madame Web Follows The Titular Clairvoyant Spider-Man Ally

While obviously not counting the Academy Award-winning animated Multiverse movie masterpiece, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, or the similarly plotted live-action hit, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Madame Web could very well be the most ambitious movie yet with a connection to Peter Parker’s alter ego. I say this for many reasons, especially the fascinating backstory of our title character, who was first introduced in Marvel Comics in 1980 and created by Denny O’Neil with John Romita Jr.

She was born as Cassandra Webb, without a sense of sight and, later in life, would lose the use of her muscles due to a rare autoimmune disease. However, her psychic abilities would help her achieve a successful career as a medium and allow her to control a special chair crafted by her husband to improve her health and complete various tasks with its mechanical arms. Her unique wisdom would prove to be especially helpful to Spider-Man on some of his adventures, and Madame Web has also enlisted his help in return on many occasions.

(Image credit: Michael De Luca Productions)

Dakota Johnson Leads The Madame Web Cast

Considering Madame Web is, most recognizably, an elderly woman, we can likely infer that this upcoming film is an origin story based on the fact that, according to Deadline, Dakota Johnson is playing the title role. However, which version of the character she is playing has yet to be confirmed because, in unearthed behind-the-scenes photos found on Twitter, the Fifty Shades of Grey star bears a resemblance to Cassandra Webb’s later successor, Julia Carpenter — unless that role has, indeed, been given to her co-star, Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney, whom some speculated was playing Felicia “Black Cat” Hardy when she first joined the film.

The other members of the ensemble have also been subject to rumors, such as Isabela Merced of Dora and the Lost City of Gold fame (who might be playing Anya “Spider-Girl” Corazon) and Ghostbusters: Afterlife’s Celeste O’Connor (whose alleged character, Mattie Franklin, is also one of several versions of Spider-Woman from the comics). Adam Scott, from Parks and Recreation and Severance (whom Deadline also confirmed was joining), is potentially playing a younger version of Peter Parker’s Uncle Ben, alongside Emma Roberts as his sister (and Peter’s mother), Mary. Also part of the Madame Web cast in additional undisclosed roles are Zosia Mamet form HBO Max's The Flight Attendant, and The Mauritanian’s Tahar Rahim.

(Image credit: Marvel)

S.J. Clarkson Is Directing Madame Web

While it seems that there are a lot of characters to keep track of in Madame Web, the ensemble seems to be in the good hands of someone who has experience working on Marvel Comics adaptations. As Variety broke in 2020, the film is being helmed by S.J. Clarkson, who previously directed two episodes of Jessica Jones and another pair of episodes from the formerly Netflix-exclusive series’ crossover spin-off, The Defenders.

The British filmmaker’s exceptional repertoire of directing for the small screen includes episodes of U.K. hits like Life on Mars, some of the best episodes of Dexter, fellow great Netflix TV shows like Orange is the New Black, and an episode of HBO’s Succession, to name just a few. Madame Web will be Clarkson’s second movie, having made her feature-length debut with Toast — based on culinary journalist Nigel Slater’s award-winning memoir — in 2010.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Morbius Writers Are Penning The Madame Web Script

The screenplay for Madame Web is also in the hands of two people who know a thing or two about Marvel: Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless. An exclusive report by Collider from 2019 announced that the writers of the Jared Leto-led vampire thriller, Morbius, were returning to the world of Sony’s Marvel movie universe by taking over for Kerem Sanga as this new movie’s screenwriters.

Sazama and Sharpless’ first collaboration was on the script for another vampire movie — 2014’s Dracula Untold — followed by more of their own reinterpretations on fantasy lore with 2015’s The Last Witch Hunter, starring Vin Diesel, and Gods of Egypt the following year. The duo would go on to reimagine two classic sci-fi TV shows by writing the story for 2017’s Power Rangers movie and developing Netflix’s reboot of Lost in Space.

(Image credit: Marvel)

Madame Web Began Filming In Mid-2022

It does not take clairvoyant abilities like Cassandra Webb's to know that the wait for Madame Web will not last too much longer. We have already established the release date, of course, but we can also confirm that the cameras have already started rolling on the film.

Principal photography officially began in July 2022 in a part of Boston made to look like an early-2000s-era New York City, according to Boston.com’s report. The production would later move to other parts of Massachusetts and, according to The Patriot Ledger, is also expected to shoot scenes in Mexico.

If only we did have clairvoyant abilities like the hero, we would be able to tell you more about Madame Web — such as what other characters from Spider-Man’s inner circle could also be involved, or if there is a chance of seeing Tom Holland’s Spider-Man appear in some capacity, or what the movie is actually about. However, we suppose not knowing is part of the fun while we wait for the film to hit theaters.