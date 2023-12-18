It’s A Good Thing Glen Powell Skipped The Latest Anyone But You Premiere, Because Sydney Sweeney Had My Full Attention In A Sheer Look

Sydney Sweeney is clearly a talented actress, but she’s also solidified herself as a true fashionista. She has sported more than a few distinct looks in her time and has downright dazzled spectators as a result. While Sweeney can make pretty much everything look good, she really knows how to rock a sheer dress. She’s truly turned heads whenever she decides to don such attire and, if you’ve seen her past outfits, you’d understand why. She opted for such an ensemble yet again for an Anybody But You premiere and, considering how she has my attention, it's not too major that her co-star, Glen Powell, skipped the event.

The 26-year-old actress was on hand during the international premiere of her upcoming romantic comedy, which was held in Sydney, Australia. For this particular occasion, she decided to go with a little number from Givenchy, per WWD . The sheer dress featured an open-back and, at the hip, there’s cinched fabric. A knee-high slit at the bottom also made for the perfect touch for this look. You can take a look at the see-through ensemble, including the white bra and underwear, the star wore underneath, for yourself:

(Image credit: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

Seriously, can we just agree that the Euphoria star is simply putting folks to shame with such flawless outfits. If you look closely, you can see that she also topped off the fit with some stylish accessories, including diamond earrings and some rings to match. All in all, this fit is giving total Greek goddess vibes. The following image, which shows the back of the dress, further drives home that sentiment, if you ask me:

(Image credit: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

It honestly would’ve been cool if Glen Powell had been present to join in on the festivities. I’m sure he also would’ve looked quite dapper in a sleek ensemble of his own. Despite that, I think he would’ve been easily upstaged by his on-screen rival on that front. No offense to the Top Gun: Maverick actor, though, as few could probably outshine the Madame Web cast member while she’s wearing that.

This isn’t even the first time Sydney Sweeney has rocked a sheer dress for an Anybody But You premiere. Sweeney went sheer for the premiere that was held in New York less than a week ago, and it was quite simply the perfect look for the holiday season. She wore a gorgeous sheer outfit this past May as well, when she was promoting her HBO movie, Reality. Those fits were appropriately stunning as well, though I still say the one she had on for this latest event tops both of those impressive fits.

More sizzling than her outfits, though, is the buzz that has surrounded Anyone But You , which we know a lot about at this point. The movie sees the Sharp Objects actress and Glen Powell play ex lovers, who pretend to be a couple while attending a destination wedding. In short, this has the makings of a classic enemies-to-lovers movie . The chemistry between the two stars has been well noted, and it was so strong that it even sparked dating rumors. Said speculation has since been debunked, however.

As she continues promoting the movie, Sydney Sweeney will likely grace red carpets or other press events with even more immaculate clothing. The sheer fits can be particularly tricky to pull off, and I remain impressed that she seemingly does it so easily. If she continues to shine this brightly, I’ll have to wear shades.