It's Hard To Believe The Rock's 51, But He Celebrated With A Funny Video And Some Sage Advice

It’s Dwayne Johnson’s world, and we’re all just living in it. That’s certainly the way it seems a lot of the time. The Rock is still one of the biggest movie stars in the world, and he’s a social media juggernaut. And somehow he’s also 51 years old?

It’s honestly a bit surprising that Dwayne Johnson is 51, I guess that’s what regular exercise and eating absolutely ridiculous amounts of food do for you, but the man recently celebrated his birthday. A birthday is often a time for reflection, and Dwyane Johnson has shared with his followers on Instagram the most important thing he’s learned in his life, which can be summarized as “Don’t be a dick.” Or as Johnson puts it…

And after all my kick ass years on this beautiful earth, I can declare with 💯 certainty, that life is so much sweeter where you’re not an asshole.

It’s a sentiment that other people have certainly shared in the past. However, when it comes to Dwayne Johnson, it’s a statement coming from a guy who knows, because the Jumanji star has admitted that in the past he actually was an asshole.

Johnson has told a story in the past about an event that transpired during his WWE days when he crossed paths with a couple that asked him for a picture. The Rock says he intentionally made them feel bad about bothering him, but he later regretted that decision. So when The Rock says life is better when you’re not an asshole, he is speaking from experience.

Maybe it's not that much of a shock that The Rock is 51. He did have an entire career in the WWE before making the transition to acting. Still, that business can take a lot out of you, and he still looks amazing.

And based on the way Dwayne Johnson looks in this Instagram post, he is clearly enjoying his non-asshole life. If only we could all be enjoying life the way that he is here.

It’s honestly surprising Dwayne Johnson has any time at all to even just hit on a hammock and have fun. He always seems to be on one movie set or another working on something, but he's able to find time with his family, something he also admits in the past wasn’t always the case. It's the reason you won't see Dwayne Johnson run for office anytime soon.

So let this be everybody’s lesson to be more like Dwayne Johnson. Work out like your life depends on it. Eat like you’re starving to death. Don’t be an asshole. If you follow these very simple rules you’ll look like the biggest movie star in the world when you’re 51 years old, and that’s certainly not the worst idea.