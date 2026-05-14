Star Wars Confirmed Luke Skywalker Knows One Of My Favorite Characters, And I Have Hope He'll Finally Appear In Live-Action

We now have official evidence that Luke Skywalker knew of Cal Kestis thanks to the release of a recent Star Wars book. Kestis, the protagonist of the Fallen Order and Jedi: Survivor games, was directly mentioned by the hero, making me hopeful we'll eventually see Cameron Monaghan's character in live-action.

Kotaku was the first to spot Kestis' name in a re-release of the book, Star Wars: The Secrets of the Jedi: The Chronicles of Luke Skywalker, which has added some passages since its initial release in 2019. Here's what it said about Luke's knowledge of Cal, and the implications it may have for upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

What Luke Skywalker Says About Cal Kestis

Luke's mention of Cal comes amidst a journal entry tied to Order 66. As diehard Star Wars fans know, Order 66 did not eliminate the Jedi entirely, but left them scattered and in hiding in the decades that followed. Though brief, Kestis is mentioned in passing as one of the few who escaped the attack:

Latest Videos From

A small handful of Jedi managed to escape execution, such as Master Jaro Tapal’s Padawan Cal Kestis...

What's notable about this passage, brief as it may be, is that Luke knew that Kestis was alive, and that Jaro Tapal was not. Did he find some sort of extensive records from the Empire detailing the status of each registered Jedi at the time of Order 66? Possibly, but I'd think it would be easier, and even possible, that he heard about this from Kestis himself.

Cal Kestis was last seen in Star Wars: Jedi Survivor. He'd successfully found a hidden planet named Tanalorr, only accessible through specific star paths unknown to the Empire. Here, Cal had a haven to restore the Jedi order in solitude, but struggled with his growing attachment to the Dark Side. A third game to presumably complete Cal's story is expected to be released, but we don't know when to expect it.

(Image credit: EA)

Could Cal Kestis Appear In A Live-Action Star Wars Project?

I've wanted to see Cal Kestis in live-action for quite a while, especially if there's a chance of him rubbing shoulders with Luke Skywalker. Unfortunately, father time is a bit of a component when it comes to this, as Kestis is canonically around a decade older than Skywalker.

More On Star Wars There’s An Insane Rumor About Star Wars Retconning The Sequel Trilogy, And I’m So Not Buying It

Cameron Monaghan could play Cal Kestis, but we'd obviously need a younger actor to play Luke Skywalker in the era directly after Return of the Jedi. Otherwise, the math just doesn't work out, and while they could get an older actor to play Kestis, I genuinely think they should stick with the acclaimed Gotham actor who voices and was the inspiration for the character's model.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Another major hurdle to showing this potential meeting in action would be casting a young Luke Skywalker. While Mark Hamill has signed off on Disney eventually replacing him as Luke, the latest appearances by the star have come via deep fake and AI recreations of Hamill playing his younger self. It's fine for quick appearances, but I can't imagine an AI Luke taking a big role in a series or movie.

Cal Kestis is one of Star Wars' most interesting characters, forced into hiding while still a Padawan. He continued to hone his skills as a Jedi without the training of a master, which has led to his unique relationship with the Force. Kestis has used both Light and Dark side powers, and doesn't practice quite as much self-control of his emotions. I'd love to see how this would impact the Jedi order, especially if he'd been living in seclusion and training others in the Force since then.

We'll see if this recent mention gets us any closer to Cal Kestis in live-action, and continue to wait on whatever future Star Wars projects come down the road. I'd love to see Cal, but it seems like what's on tap is also pretty great as well.